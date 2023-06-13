MM 6.13: Maryland women’s soccer’s 2023 schedule released

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s soccer announced its 2023 schedule Monday afternoon.

Our 2023 Schedule is HERE!



We can’t wait to see everyone at Ludwig this fall



| https://t.co/M56J30aLTs

️ | https://t.co/6uyPnc4Yu4 pic.twitter.com/ARKkQnjlLN — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 12, 2023

The schedule features 18 regular-season contests, with nine at home and nine on the road. In addition, the Terps have two scheduled exhibition matches, against Loyola (Md.) on Aug. 6 and against Drexel six days later.

The Terps will open the regular season on Aug. 17 at home against American. Three days later, they will hit the road for a matchup against Florida. Their other six scheduled nonconference games are against Navy (Aug. 24), James Madison (Aug. 27), VCU (Aug. 31), Towson (Sept. 3), George Mason (Sept. 7) and Binghamton (Sept. 10).

Maryland will open conference play on Sept. 17 at Penn State and conclude its 10-game conference slate at home against Indiana on Oct. 22.

Rounding out their Big Ten schedule, the Terps will face Purdue (Sept. 21), Ohio State (Sept. 24), Rutgers (Oct. 7) and Wisconsin (Oct. 19) at home and Michigan State (Sept. 28), Michigan (Oct. 1), Nebraska (Oct. 12) and Iowa (Oct. 15).

In 2023, the Terps will look to improve upon their 2022 record of 4-8-4 (3-7 Big Ten) and continue their growth under second-year head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer.

We asked our friends and family to announce our 2023 schedule



We may or may not be playing the New England Seahorses ‍♀️



| https://t.co/M56J30aLTs

️ | https://t.co/6uyPnc4Yu4 pic.twitter.com/K4vWvrI1ew — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 12, 2023

In other news

Maryland baseball saw head coach Rob Vaughn depart Monday for the same job at Alabama. The program then named assistant Matt Swope as his replacement.

!!



183 wins, 3 Big Ten Titles, countless records broken and endless memories along the way #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/N5VXR73DYO — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 12, 2023





A lifelong Terrapin, former player and engineer of Maryland's record breaking offense... @MattSwope19 is ready to lead the #DirtyTerps



https://t.co/VOCsVnny91 pic.twitter.com/2aSb5ObHia — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 12, 2023

Maryland field hockey announced the additions of two transfers: Princeton forward/defender Sammy Popper and Delaware midfielder Ashlyn Carr.

Welcoming✌️Terps to College Park



Terp Nation get excited because you're going to love watching Sammy and Ashlyn do their thing on the pitch!!#BestofTheBest — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) June 12, 2023

Maryland tennis was ranked No. 13 in the ITA Tennis Atlantic Regional rankings, a one-spot improvement from last year. It also saw the doubles pair of Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield ranked No. 5 in the region and Cadar ranked No. 20 in the singles rankings.

Moving up in the @ITA_Tennis Atlantic Regional Rankings after back-to-back winning seasons and a record 35 wins in a two-year span



After last year's #4 ranking, the Terps have earned the #3 spot! #TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/2V7UOPeIFT — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 12, 2023

Rocket Power back at it again!



Congrats to Selma and Mary on #5 in the @ITA_Tennis Atlantic Region Doubles rankings pic.twitter.com/DuaFuKfkGz — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 12, 2023

A leader and a fierce competitor. Congratulations to Selma on #20 in the @ITA_Tennis Atlantic Region Singles rankings! pic.twitter.com/7rPMXa8Wic — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 12, 2023

Maryland gymnast Tasha Brozowski won the Silvester Watch, given to the Maryland student-athlete who “demonstrates the most courage in the face of adversity.”

Former Maryland lacrosse defenseman Brett Makar won the Maryland Watch, given to the Terp who “best exhibits commitment to Maryland pride and demonstrates extraordinary leadership.”