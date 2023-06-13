MM 6.13: Maryland women’s soccer’s 2023 schedule released

By Max Schaeffer
Maryland women’s soccer announced its 2023 schedule Monday afternoon.
Our 2023 Schedule is HERE!— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 12, 2023
We can’t wait to see everyone at Ludwig this fall
| https://t.co/M56J30aLTs
️ | https://t.co/6uyPnc4Yu4 pic.twitter.com/ARKkQnjlLN
The schedule features 18 regular-season contests, with nine at home and nine on the road. In addition, the Terps have two scheduled exhibition matches, against Loyola (Md.) on Aug. 6 and against Drexel six days later.
The Terps will open the regular season on Aug. 17 at home against American. Three days later, they will hit the road for a matchup against Florida. Their other six scheduled nonconference games are against Navy (Aug. 24), James Madison (Aug. 27), VCU (Aug. 31), Towson (Sept. 3), George Mason (Sept. 7) and Binghamton (Sept. 10).
Maryland will open conference play on Sept. 17 at Penn State and conclude its 10-game conference slate at home against Indiana on Oct. 22.
Rounding out their Big Ten schedule, the Terps will face Purdue (Sept. 21), Ohio State (Sept. 24), Rutgers (Oct. 7) and Wisconsin (Oct. 19) at home and Michigan State (Sept. 28), Michigan (Oct. 1), Nebraska (Oct. 12) and Iowa (Oct. 15).
In 2023, the Terps will look to improve upon their 2022 record of 4-8-4 (3-7 Big Ten) and continue their growth under second-year head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer.
We asked our friends and family to announce our 2023 schedule— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 12, 2023
We may or may not be playing the New England Seahorses ♀️
| https://t.co/M56J30aLTs
️ | https://t.co/6uyPnc4Yu4 pic.twitter.com/K4vWvrI1ew
In other news
Maryland baseball saw head coach Rob Vaughn depart Monday for the same job at Alabama. The program then named assistant Matt Swope as his replacement.
!!— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 12, 2023
183 wins, 3 Big Ten Titles, countless records broken and endless memories along the way #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/N5VXR73DYO
— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 12, 2023
A lifelong Terrapin, former player and engineer of Maryland's record breaking offense... @MattSwope19 is ready to lead the #DirtyTerps
https://t.co/VOCsVnny91 pic.twitter.com/2aSb5ObHia
Maryland field hockey announced the additions of two transfers: Princeton forward/defender Sammy Popper and Delaware midfielder Ashlyn Carr.
Welcoming✌️Terps to College Park— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) June 12, 2023
Terp Nation get excited because you're going to love watching Sammy and Ashlyn do their thing on the pitch!!#BestofTheBest
Maryland tennis was ranked No. 13 in the ITA Tennis Atlantic Regional rankings, a one-spot improvement from last year. It also saw the doubles pair of Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield ranked No. 5 in the region and Cadar ranked No. 20 in the singles rankings.
Moving up in the @ITA_Tennis Atlantic Regional Rankings after back-to-back winning seasons and a record 35 wins in a two-year span— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 12, 2023
After last year's #4 ranking, the Terps have earned the #3 spot! #TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/2V7UOPeIFT
Rocket Power back at it again!— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 12, 2023
Congrats to Selma and Mary on #5 in the @ITA_Tennis Atlantic Region Doubles rankings pic.twitter.com/DuaFuKfkGz
A leader and a fierce competitor. Congratulations to Selma on #20 in the @ITA_Tennis Atlantic Region Singles rankings! pic.twitter.com/7rPMXa8Wic— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 12, 2023
Maryland gymnast Tasha Brozowski won the Silvester Watch, given to the Maryland student-athlete who “demonstrates the most courage in the face of adversity.”
Congrats to Tasha Brozowski (@TerpsGymnastics) winner of the Silvester Watch!— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 12, 2023
#TerpAwards23 pic.twitter.com/QujzotiYXE
Former Maryland lacrosse defenseman Brett Makar won the Maryland Watch, given to the Terp who “best exhibits commitment to Maryland pride and demonstrates extraordinary leadership.”
Congrats to Brett Makar (@TerpsMLax), winner of the Maryland Watch! #TerpAwards23 pic.twitter.com/zt0KDQLDeo— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 12, 2023
Loading comments...