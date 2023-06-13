 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 6.13: Maryland women’s soccer’s 2023 schedule released

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
Head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer enters her second season with the Terps in 2023.
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s soccer announced its 2023 schedule Monday afternoon.

The schedule features 18 regular-season contests, with nine at home and nine on the road. In addition, the Terps have two scheduled exhibition matches, against Loyola (Md.) on Aug. 6 and against Drexel six days later.

The Terps will open the regular season on Aug. 17 at home against American. Three days later, they will hit the road for a matchup against Florida. Their other six scheduled nonconference games are against Navy (Aug. 24), James Madison (Aug. 27), VCU (Aug. 31), Towson (Sept. 3), George Mason (Sept. 7) and Binghamton (Sept. 10).

Maryland will open conference play on Sept. 17 at Penn State and conclude its 10-game conference slate at home against Indiana on Oct. 22.

Rounding out their Big Ten schedule, the Terps will face Purdue (Sept. 21), Ohio State (Sept. 24), Rutgers (Oct. 7) and Wisconsin (Oct. 19) at home and Michigan State (Sept. 28), Michigan (Oct. 1), Nebraska (Oct. 12) and Iowa (Oct. 15).

In 2023, the Terps will look to improve upon their 2022 record of 4-8-4 (3-7 Big Ten) and continue their growth under second-year head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer.

In other news

Maryland baseball saw head coach Rob Vaughn depart Monday for the same job at Alabama. The program then named assistant Matt Swope as his replacement.

Maryland field hockey announced the additions of two transfers: Princeton forward/defender Sammy Popper and Delaware midfielder Ashlyn Carr.

Maryland tennis was ranked No. 13 in the ITA Tennis Atlantic Regional rankings, a one-spot improvement from last year. It also saw the doubles pair of Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield ranked No. 5 in the region and Cadar ranked No. 20 in the singles rankings.

Maryland gymnast Tasha Brozowski won the Silvester Watch, given to the Maryland student-athlete who “demonstrates the most courage in the face of adversity.”

Former Maryland lacrosse defenseman Brett Makar won the Maryland Watch, given to the Terp who “best exhibits commitment to Maryland pride and demonstrates extraordinary leadership.”

