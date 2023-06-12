Matt Swope named Maryland baseball’s next head coach

Maryland baseball associate head coach Matt Swope will be the program’s next head coach, it was announced Monday. Swope will be formally introduced in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“This is truly a dream come true, to be named the head baseball coach at the University of Maryland,” Swope said in a release. “Growing up just down the road from College Park, then playing for the Terps, returning to join the staff, and now being able to lead the Terps is something that means the world to me.

Earlier Monday, it was reported that former head coach Rob Vaughn was leaving Maryland to take the same position at Alabama.

“I want to thank Rob Vaughn for his 10 years at Maryland as he has lifted the Terrapin program to heights we have never seen before,” athletic director Damon Evans said. “Rob led us to back-to-back Big Ten Championships and claimed both the Big Ten regular-season title and tournament crown this past season. ... We wish Rob and his family the very best in their move to Tuscaloosa.”

Swope was an outfielder at Maryland from 1999-2002, and held the program’s career runs record until 2023, when it was broken by catcher Luke Shliger.

A New Carrollton, Maryland native, Swope has been on the Terps’ staff since 2013. He began as the director of operations before being promoted to assistant coach in 2017. He was then promoted to associate head coach in 2022. As an assistant coach, he saw Maryland go to six NCAA regionals and two super regionals.

The 2024 season will be Swope’s 12th on staff with the program.

Swope has been noted for his work with Maryland’s offense, which has exploded in recent years into one of the most potent in the nation. In 2022 — the same year Maryland hosted the first regional in its history — the team set the program record for home runs in a season, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Chris Alleyne. The Terps picked up right where they left off in 2023, setting Maryland single-season bests in runs, hits, walks and runs batted in. This time, the offense was paced by All-Americans Matt Shaw and Nick Lorusso; Lorusso became the first player in 20 years to record 100 RBIs in a season and Shaw, the 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year, is widely expected to be selected in the first round of the MLB draft.

Swope has also been key in Maryland’s recruiting process, instrumental in securing key bats both from high school and in the transfer portal.

“Matt has been a vital part of the most successful era in Maryland baseball history, one where we set numerous records,” Evans added. “He has been directly responsible for our offensive explosion over the last three years ... We are excited to welcome Matt and his family in this new role as we look to continue the wonderful momentum Maryland baseball has built in recent years.”