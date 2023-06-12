Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn takes same position at Alabama

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn was hired as the next head coach at Alabama Monday afternoon. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ John Talty earlier Monday.

Shortly after, Maryland announced that associate head coach Matt Swope would be promoted to head coach to replace Vaughn.

Vaughn spent the past six seasons with the Terps as their head coach and recently led them to three consecutive regional appearances. This past season, he managed Maryland to its first-ever Big Ten Tournament title, and second straight conference regular-season title.

After debuting as an assistant at Kansas State in 2012, Vaughn joined Maryland as an assistant coach in 2013 and has been part of all four of the program’s 40-win seasons (2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023). After the 2021 season, Vaughn signed an extension through 2026, and after leading Maryland to hosting a regional in 2022, Vaughn signed an additional extension through 2027.

“I want to thank Rob Vaughn for his 10 years at Maryland as he has lifted the Terrapin program to heights we have never seen before. ... We wish Rob and his family the very best in their move to Tuscaloosa,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement.

The two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year is the youngest coach of any Power Five school, and is set to join an Alabama program that was bounced by No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest in a super regional this past weekend. Alabama fired its head coach Brad Bohannon in early May after a gambling investigation.

“I could not be more excited to join the Alabama Crimson Tide,” Vaughn said in a release. “The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha.”