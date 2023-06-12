MM 6.12: Maryland football earns trio of class of 2024 commitments

Maryland football earned commitments from three prospects this past weekend, bringing the number of class of 2024 recruits pledged to the Terps to seven.

Offensive linemen Terez Davis (Hyattsville, Md.) and Anthony Robsock (Harrisburg, Pa.) and linebacker Keyari James (Clearwater, Fla.) announced their decisions to come to College Park.

All are unranked as prospects, per the 247Sports Composite.

Davis, a DeMatha Catholic High School product, fielded offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Boston College, among others. He became Maryland’s first DeMatha commit since Nick Cross in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman previously played tight end.

Head coach Mike Locksley continued to add future depth to the offensive line when Robsock, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle, committed early Sunday. Robsock, out of Central Dauphin High School, returned to College Park for an official visit days before announcing his decision. He chose the Terps over Army, Yale and others.

Late Sunday afternoon, Maryland secured its third commitment of the weekend in Clearwater Academy linebacker Keyari James. Originally from Canada, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound product shared his excitement to be joining the Terps.

“I was really impressed by the focused and winning culture they’re building and how tight knit everyone was,” James told Testudo Times. “I knew right away it was a place I could succeed and help really buy into the goal.”

With a handful of 2024 prospects closing official visits these next few weeks, more commitments are expected.

In other news

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes discussed the Big Ten’s new football scheduling format and more on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Former Maryland field hockey player Linnea Gonzales won gold with Team USA at the the Hockey5s Pan American Cup and took home Most Valuable Player honors.

Congratulations to Team USA on claiming gold at the Hockey5s Pan American Cup and Terp alumna Linnea Gonzales on earning Most Valuable Player!!!#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/d659sjva3F — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) June 11, 2023

Incoming Maryland softball freshmen Delaney Reefe and Julia Shearer were named the Maryland and Pennsylvania Gatorade Players of the Year, respectively.





| https://t.co/5bnJgi1ED9 pic.twitter.com/H0QU14jDJv — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) June 9, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer incoming freshman Kennedy Bell was named the Carolina Club Female Player of the Year.

Congrats to our very own @kennedy_bell26 We are so proud of you and happy you’re a Terp! https://t.co/2Z5Gr3GEXc — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 10, 2023

Former Terp Matt Rambo is leading the way for the Whipsnakes of the Premier Lacrosse League.