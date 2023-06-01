MM 6.1: Times & TV info released for select Maryland football games

The Big Ten released TV info and times for select Maryland football games on Wednesday.

Maryland’s first matchup of the season, a Sep. 2 contest against Towson, will be shown on Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m.

The following weekend, the Terps will face Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on NBC as part of the conference’s new TV deal.

At 7 p.m. on Sep. 15, Maryland will reignite its rivalry against Virginia on FS1.

The team also announced that its Sept. 23 game at Michigan State will start at 3:30 p.m., and games against Ohio State (Oct. 7) and Illinois (Oct. 14) will either have a noon or 3:30 /4:00 p.m. kickoff time.

Additionally, the Terps will hold their annual Family Weekend on Sept. 30 against Indiana and their Military Appreciation game on Nov. 18 against Michigan.

In other news

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Matt Shaw was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award.

⭐️ ⭐️



Maryland's Matt Shaw – the Big Ten Player of the Year – is near the top of the conference leaderboard in nearly every category, tying for the lead in homers and sitting second in runs scored.



VOTE NOW: https://t.co/s2Mb2AeAJN pic.twitter.com/BR3ThJib4N — Golden Spikes Award (@USAGoldenSpikes) May 31, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball incoming freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith was invited to the U-19 USA Men’s National Team training camp.

One of the nation’s best looking for that chance to represent the https://t.co/KVns5Z3X47 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 31, 2023

The Maryland NIL store officially opened. Athletes will earn, on average, $6-15 per sale.