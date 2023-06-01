 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 6.1: Times & TV info released for select Maryland football games

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jack_Parry
Maryland v Indiana Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Big Ten released TV info and times for select Maryland football games on Wednesday.

Maryland’s first matchup of the season, a Sep. 2 contest against Towson, will be shown on Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m.

The following weekend, the Terps will face Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on NBC as part of the conference’s new TV deal.

At 7 p.m. on Sep. 15, Maryland will reignite its rivalry against Virginia on FS1.

The team also announced that its Sept. 23 game at Michigan State will start at 3:30 p.m., and games against Ohio State (Oct. 7) and Illinois (Oct. 14) will either have a noon or 3:30 /4:00 p.m. kickoff time.

Additionally, the Terps will hold their annual Family Weekend on Sept. 30 against Indiana and their Military Appreciation game on Nov. 18 against Michigan.

In other news

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Matt Shaw was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award.

Maryland men’s basketball incoming freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith was invited to the U-19 USA Men’s National Team training camp.

The Maryland NIL store officially opened. Athletes will earn, on average, $6-15 per sale.

