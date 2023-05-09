Testudo Talk Podcast: Spring sports update and Dziuba enters transfer portal

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, co-hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes talk about Maryland men’s basketball forward Pavlo Dziuba entering the transfer portal (1:45-10:37) before being joined by Testudo Times beat reporters Colin McNamara, Ryan Alonardo, Jon Iacovacci and Ben Wolf to talk Terps men’s lacrosse (10:38-22:02), women’s lacrosse (22:03-35:50) and baseball (35:51-49:23).

Listen to and watch it all on our latest podcast:

On this episode

Instant analysis of Maryland men’s basketball forward Pavlo Dziuba entering the transfer portal on Monday

Colin McNamara joins the show to talk Maryland men’s lacrosse ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Ryan Alonardo joins to discuss Terps women’s lacrosse and its chances of making another deep tournament run

Jon Iacovacci and Ben Wolf offer insight into the 2023 Maryland baseball team and how it stacks up against the competition as the regular season winds down

