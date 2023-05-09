MM 5.9: Shaylan Ahearn and Emily Sterling win Big Ten yearly awards

Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn and senior goalkeeper Emily Sterling were named the Big Ten players of the year at their respective positions, it was announced Monday.

Ahearn handily lead the Big Ten with 131 draw control victories. She was a key factor of the Terps having won 61.5% of all draw controls, the fifth-best mark in the nation. Her 313 career draw controls are the fourth-most in program history.

She was named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Week five times this season. Ahearn has been a steady contributor on both ends of the ball as well. She has posted 20 goals, 15 assists, 13 ground balls and caused eight turnovers thus far.

Sterling won Big Ten Goaltender of the Year for the second year in a row. She is the first Terp to take home consecutive goaltender of the year awards since Megan Taylor did so from 2016-19.

Sterling finished the regular season with a save percentage of .482 and a 9.50 goals against average. She held 12 opponents to single-digit goals this season. Sterling was twice named the IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week.

The Terps begin their NCAA Tournament campaign on Friday, when they take on Drexel at 5 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball forward Pavlo Dziuba officially entered the transfer portal. Emmett Siegel had the story.

Maryland baseball moved up four spots to No. 19 in D1Baseball’s Top 25.

Terps stay on the rise in the national rankings after another dominant week on offense, scoring 57 runs across 4 games!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/AXk6PJ86AK — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 8, 2023

Nick Lorusso and Diamond Miller were named Maryland’s Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients. The award is given to the 28 student-athletes in the conference who “attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work.”

The Big Ten's most prestigious honor



Nick Lorusso and Diamond Miller were named Maryland's Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients! https://t.co/T7cA9dmRbu — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 8, 2023

Maryland softball senior infielder Mackense Greico was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

Closing out the regular season in B1G ways!



Your B1G Player of the week @mackense27



| https://t.co/5ozHtRrwaz pic.twitter.com/APAW55ET7W — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 8, 2023

Maryland wrestling honored seniors Jaron Smith, Zach Spence and Lucas Cordio.

Honored our three seniors and everything they did for our program at yesterday’s banquet ❤️



Congrats Jaron, Lucas and Zach! Terps for life!



#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/k6Jn1pe5zG — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) May 7, 2023

Maryland women’s golf is in a tie for fourth place after the first day of the NCAA Regionals.