Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball forward Pavlo Dziuba has entered the transfer portal, it was announced Monday.

Dziuba, who just finished his junior year, was a reserve for the Terps in his two years in College Park after first transferring from Arizona State. As a sophomore in 2021-22, he played in eight games and averaged 4.1 minutes, tallying a total of three points, three rebounds and two steals. The following and most recent season, he made an appearance in six games and averaged 2.1 minutes per contest.

Dziuba originally hails from Kiev, Ukraine, which forced him into the spotlight in the wake of the Russian invasion of his native country. Before coming stateside to play for the Sun Devils, Dziuba averaged 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for his home country at the 2019 FIBA U16 Division B European Championships and was rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He also spent time with FC Barcelona’s U18 team and was the youngest player in college basketball during his freshman year at just 17 years old.

He will enter his senior year this upcoming season at age 20 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Dziuba is the fourth Terp from last year’s roster to announce that they will play college basketball elsewhere next season. In previous weeks, Ike Cornish, Hakim Hart and Arnaud Revaz made similar declarations and have since found new homes at Ohio, Villanova and Weber State, respectively.

Dziuba’s departure brings Maryland back to the limit of 13 scholarships for next season, which it was briefly over by one after Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo announced that he would transfer to the program on April 29.