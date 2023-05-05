MM 5.5: Three-star wide receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson commits to Maryland football

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football added to its 2024 recruiting class Thursday, as it earned a commitment from three-star wide receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson.

At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Powell-Wonson attends Baltimore City College in Baltimore and is the No. 27 ranked recruit in Maryland, per the 247Sports Composite.

This past season, he totaled over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. He became the fifth commit in Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class and its first receiver.

He also fielded offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Boston College, among others.

In other news

Maryland men’s lacrosse took down Johns Hopkins to move on to the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Colin McNamara recapped the 14-9 win.

Maryland women’s Lacrosse beat Rutgers, 15-9, to also gain a spot in their Big Ten Tournament championship. Ryan Alonardo covered the game.

Hunter Dickinson announced that he will be transferring to Kansas men’s basketball. Maryland was on a short list of schools that the former DeMatha Catholic High School star considered.

Former Maryland baseball star Maxwell Costes hit two home runs for the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

In just his second High-A game of the season, after being promoted to the @IronBirds this week, Maxwell Costes hit two MONSTER home runs tonight!



It was his first professional multi-homer game and I think we’re still waiting for the second one to come down.#ProTerps pic.twitter.com/rqQJSLyupk — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) May 5, 2023

Four Maryland women’s basketball players are competing at the USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals this weekend: Bri McDaniel, Shyanne Sellers, Faith Masonius and Brinae Alexander.

These four Terps are headed to Colorado Springs for the @usabasketball 3X Nationals this weekend!



https://t.co/RPzEjJ76AE pic.twitter.com/g3czpUJaxu — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 4, 2023

Maryland football hosted some former players for alumni weekend.

Appreciate all our alums that came out for Alumni Weekend!



The Best is Ahead pic.twitter.com/ppIELqOkJM — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 4, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Diamond Miller prepared for the Minnesota Lynx’s first preseason game.

preseason game tomorrow.



see you there! pic.twitter.com/8ik8KSLuso — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) May 4, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball continues to prepare for the upcoming season.

Willard at Work pic.twitter.com/RuCBdbISbA — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 4, 2023

Maryland softball is gearing up for its final series of the regular season against Illinois.