MM 5.5: Three-star wide receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson commits to Maryland football

By Max Schaeffer
Maryland football added to its 2024 recruiting class Thursday, as it earned a commitment from three-star wide receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson.
It’s crazy how life repeats itself ! 10000% COMMITTED #cribbb #TBIA pic.twitter.com/u8uaq0m2Fh— Jahmari Powell-Wonson (@Jp0well_) May 4, 2023
At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Powell-Wonson attends Baltimore City College in Baltimore and is the No. 27 ranked recruit in Maryland, per the 247Sports Composite.
This past season, he totaled over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. He became the fifth commit in Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class and its first receiver.
He also fielded offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Boston College, among others.
In other news
Maryland men’s lacrosse took down Johns Hopkins to move on to the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Colin McNamara recapped the 14-9 win.
Maryland women’s Lacrosse beat Rutgers, 15-9, to also gain a spot in their Big Ten Tournament championship. Ryan Alonardo covered the game.
Hunter Dickinson announced that he will be transferring to Kansas men’s basketball. Maryland was on a short list of schools that the former DeMatha Catholic High School star considered.
May 4, 2023
Former Maryland baseball star Maxwell Costes hit two home runs for the Aberdeen Ironbirds.
In just his second High-A game of the season, after being promoted to the @IronBirds this week, Maxwell Costes hit two MONSTER home runs tonight!— Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) May 5, 2023
It was his first professional multi-homer game and I think we’re still waiting for the second one to come down.#ProTerps pic.twitter.com/rqQJSLyupk
Four Maryland women’s basketball players are competing at the USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals this weekend: Bri McDaniel, Shyanne Sellers, Faith Masonius and Brinae Alexander.
These four Terps are headed to Colorado Springs for the @usabasketball 3X Nationals this weekend!— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 4, 2023
https://t.co/RPzEjJ76AE pic.twitter.com/g3czpUJaxu
Maryland football hosted some former players for alumni weekend.
Appreciate all our alums that came out for Alumni Weekend!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 4, 2023
The Best is Ahead pic.twitter.com/ppIELqOkJM
Former Maryland women’s basketball star Diamond Miller prepared for the Minnesota Lynx’s first preseason game.
preseason game tomorrow.— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) May 4, 2023
see you there! pic.twitter.com/8ik8KSLuso
Maryland men’s basketball continues to prepare for the upcoming season.
Willard at Work pic.twitter.com/RuCBdbISbA— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 4, 2023
Maryland softball is gearing up for its final series of the regular season against Illinois.
B1G Opportunities Ahead— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 4, 2023
Maryland Illinois for the final series of the regular season pic.twitter.com/6ftGhj0iUG
Loading comments...