MM 5.4: Maryland volleyball adds Ryan Ammerman to coaching staff

Maryland volleyball head coach Adam Hughes hired Ryan Ammerman as an assistant coach, it was announced Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to have Ryan joining our program,” Hughes said. “It’s clear that Ryan has a tremendous mind for the game as well as a passion for the way it’s being taught to our student-athlete. He brings an approach that is grown from his time as one of the top players in the world and his valuable experience coaching at both the club and collegiate levels. We felt Ryan was a great fit for our staff and we are excited to see the impact he can make on our entire program. We can’t wait to get him to College Park this summer so he can hit the ground running before our foreign tour!”

Ammerman has extensive experience as both a player and coach. He competed for the United States Men’s National Team from 2010-2015 and was a member of the Pan Am Cup Team from 2012-2013.

Additionally, he played professionally in Spain, Sweden, Slovenia, Italy, Belgium and Croatia.

As a coach, he spent time on the staff at the Front Range Volleyball Club and at Balboa Bay Boys Volleyball Club in Southern California. Most recently, he served as an assistant coach for his alma mater, UC Irvine.

“Maryland is getting the whole package with Ryan,” UC Irvine head coach David Kniffin said. ”Experienced enough to lead. Humble enough to learn. Competitive enough to find ways to win. Secure enough to not be defined by the outcome of a contest. Now you’ve got another guy in your ranks with championship experience that won’t be satisfied with winning alone. He’ll challenge you to keep getting better.”

In other news

Jon Iacovacci recapped Maryland baseball’s 19-7 win at Delaware.

Senior third baseman Nick Lorusso hit Maryland baseball’s 100th home run of the season in Wednesday’s win.





With Nick Lorusso's solo shot the Terps now have home runs on the season!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/aEi9xUli34 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 3, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball shared a highlight reel of graduate forward Brinae Alexander.

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese visited the women’s golf team ahead of the NCAA Regionals.

Maryland men’s golf’s Thomas Eubanks won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.