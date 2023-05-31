MM 5.31: Maryland men’s basketball hires Ricky Harris as director of player personnel

Maryland men’s basketball announced the hiring of Ricky Harris as its new new Director of Player Personnel Tuesday.
He replaces Tevon Saddler, who left Maryland in April to become the head coach at Nicholls State.
Harris spent the past two seasons as the director of basketball operations at his alma mater, UMass. Before joining that staff, he played 129 games for the Minutemen. He then played 11 seasons overseas.
Harris grew up in Baltimore, where he attended Calvert Hall College High School. He’s the school’s third all-time leading scorer, the first being Terps legend Juan Dixon.
As part of the Big Ten’s new TV deal, Maryland football’s first game on NBC will be a primetime matchup against Charlotte. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
Big Ten's NBC September schedule includes:
West Virginia at Penn State, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET
Charlotte at Maryland, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET
Syracuse at Purdue, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET
Per Rocco Miller, Maryland men’s basketball will host Coppin State on Dec. 28. The Terps defeated the Eagles last season, 95-79.
Maryland will host Coppin State as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Thursday, December 28th in College Park.
The date is set for Thursday, December 28th in College Park.#B1G #MEAC
Maryland gymnastics landed NC State transfer Hailey Merchant.
Maryland gymnastics landed NC State transfer Hailey Merchant.
Terp Nation you are going to love seeing Hailey Merchant compete in XFINITY!!!
https://t.co/P5tR52Ihgm | #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/DWEu3IOnGj
Maryland women’s basketball forward Faith Masonius confirmed her return to the team as a graduate student next season. The news was originally reported in March.
BACK for more ‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 30, 2023
That’s GRADUATE STUDENT @FMasonius #FTT x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/nuaLyDNthh
