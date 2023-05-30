MM 5.30: Maryland football makes three-star offensive lineman’s top three

Coffeyville Community College transfer offensive lineman Kevin Kalonji announced his top three schools Monday, with Maryland among the trio.
Top 3 #VilleMade pic.twitter.com/eQ0kWa8BO4— Kevin Kalonji (@therealkongokev) May 29, 2023
The Silver Spring, Maryland native was a four-star recruit out of high school, before deciding to play junior college ball. Per the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 27 ranked juco prospect in the country.
Kalonji visited College Park last week in what was his last official visit. Both Maryland and Houston gave him an offer this past Saturday.
The Terps’ offensive line depth is an area of concern after they lost three linemen in the NFL draft process and two possible starters to the portal.
Head coach Mike Locksley continues to look for reinforcements on the line of scrimmage as the season quickly approaches.
In other news
Maryland baseball was selected as the No. 2 seed in the Winston-Salem Regional. Jon Iacovacci had the story.
Maryland baseball shared an exclusive look at its tournament title-clinching win against Iowa.
It was an outstanding Sunday in Omaha #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/9vLuXwFQHE— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 29, 2023
Former Terp Diamond Miller stuffed a shot from Las Vegas Aces star Candace Parker.
. @lovediamond01 said NOPE https://t.co/ceYPLSWNJq— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 29, 2023
Maryland women’s golf finished the season ranked No. 36 in the country.
The Terps finish the 2022-23 season as the 36th-ranked team in the nation! ⛳️— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) May 27, 2023
We thank YOU for joining us on this incredible ride.
Time for a quick break, but we'll be back before you know it. The mission continues... SOON! #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/gqB8Abbd3P
