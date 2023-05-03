 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 5.3: Maryland track and field sets pair of school records at Penn Relays

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland track and field competed at the Penn Relays last weekend, and two relay teams set school records.

The Terps’ women’s 4x800-meter relay team, composed of Kami Joi Hickson, Anna Coffin, Mackenzie Morgan and Michaela Bracken —completed the event in 8:42.96 —breaking the previous school record of 8:44.24, set in 2013. That mark was also set at the Penn Relays.

The men’s 4x800-meter relay team also set a school record, crossing the finish line with a time of 7:31.01. That time, ran by Solomon Lawrence, Eric Albright, Maxwell Myers and Chase McGeehan, was just over a second faster than the record the same quartet of runners set at the Penn Relays in 2022.

“Penn Relays is a historic weekend with a lot of history for Maryland track,” head coach Andrew Valmon said in a statement. “We were proud to continue this tradition and be well represented from the relays to the field events over the past three days of competition.”

Maryland hosts the Kehoe Twilight Meet this upcoming weekend, the team’s final competition before the Big Ten, NCAA and USATF championships.

In other news

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes discussed the Terps selected — and not selected — in the 2023 NFL Draft and Maryland men’s basketball’s recent transfer news in the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland softball wrapped up its home schedule with an 11-1 win over Towson.

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw was named the Brooks Wallace Award’s shortstop of the week.

Maryland gymnastics Emma Silberman will return for a fifth year, it was announced.

Maryland volleyball recruit Eva Rohrbach was named one of the top 50 high school seniors in the country by VolleyballMag.com.

