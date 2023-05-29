MM 5.29: Nick Lorusso, Jason Savacool and Luke Shliger named to Big Ten Baseball All-Tournament Team

Maryland baseball senior third baseman Nick Lorusso, junior right-hander Jason Savacool and junior catcher Luke Shliger were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, it was announced shortly after the Terps won the title Sunday.

Lorusso — also named tournament MVP — was instrumental in bringing Maryland its first-ever conference tournament championship, managing four hits in as many games. He hit two homers during the Terps’ run — a walk-off blast in the second round against Nebraska and an insurance home run in the championship game against Iowa.

On the mound, Savacool was at the forefront of a pitching staff that was brilliant all tournament long. The Terps allowed just seven runs in four games, with the aforementioned ace recording two wins.

He entered in the 10th inning of the Terps’ second round game against Nebraska, easily securing three outs. That allowed Lorusso to hit the walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame.

Two days later, he pitched a gem in Maryland’s semifinal victory against the Huskers. He struck out six batters across six scoreless innings, surrendering just four hits.

Shliger also had four hits in the tournament, and hit the go-ahead RBI double in the Terps’ opening round win against Michigan State, 3-2.

Maryland baseball defeated Iowa, 4-0, to win the Big Ten tournament title for the first time in program history. Jon Iacovacci covered the historic win.

Maryland TBT coach Nima Omidvar joined the Testudo Talk Podcast to talk about Maryland’s squad in this summer’s tournament. Listen to the interview here.

Take a look at the final out of Maryland baseball’s tournament-clinching win.

Maryland football’s Taulia Tagovailoa, Roman Hemby, Jeshaun Jones, Delmar Glaze, Jaishawn Barham, Tyrese Chambers, Corey Dyches, Beau Brade and Octavian Smith were included on Athlon’s Preseason All-Big Ten teams.

Preseason All-Big Ten selections from Athlon pic.twitter.com/OYNCra5xiq — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 26, 2023

Former Terp Jonathan Donville was named the National Lacrosse League Rookie of the Year.

Maryland volleyball began its European training tour this past weekend.