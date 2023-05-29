Maryland baseball selected as No. 2 seed in Winston-Salem Regional

Maryland baseball was named a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Monday. The Terps will take part in the Winston-Salem Regional, along with No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest, No. 3-seed Northeastern and No. 4-seed George Mason in the double-elimination bracket.

The winner of the bracket will advance to the super regional to take on winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional in a best-of-three series. The winner of that series will get a bid to the College World Series.

The Terps started off the year as a projected regional host, ranked No. 13 in the country by D1Baseball. Unfortunately for head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad, a rocky 4-7 start put them in an early hole.

Since conference play began, though, Maryland has played its best baseball. It won every conference series, including road series wins over fellow NCAA tournament teams in Iowa and Indiana.

For the second straight year, the Terps clinched the Big Ten regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Maryland went a perfect 4-0 in the tournament, winning the title for the first time in program history.

Quickly scouting the regional bracket, the Terps defeated Wake Forest, 10-5, in the College Park Regional last year, but fell to Northeastern, 9-2, in a midweek game this year. They took both meetings against George Mason last season.

The Terps will face off against Northeastern in the opening game on Friday.