Testudo Talk Podcast: An interview with Maryland TBT coach Nima Omidvar

On this week’s episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, co-host Andrew Chodes is joined by Maryland TBT coach Nima Omidvar (2:48-25:00) to talk about his time with the Maryland men’s basketball program, how the current squad came to be, what he hopes the Terps can bring to the court this summer and the team’s upcoming schedule.

Omidvar discusses his tenure as Maryland men’s basketball’s Director of Basketball Operations

He talks about GM Andrew Terrell’s impact on bringing the roster together

Omidvar then speaks on the future of the team and its upcoming schedule

