No. 1-seed Maryland baseball Big Ten Tournament semifinal preview: No. 4-seed Nebraska

No. 1-seed Maryland baseball advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal for the first time since 2017 after a riveting 2-1 win against Nebraska on Thursday.

The Terps now have a chance to get the championship game for the first time since 2015, as they seek their first tournament title in program history.

The Terps come into Saturday’s game with an extra day of rest over the field and the added insurance of having zero losses in the double-elimination tournament.

Game Information

Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m. EST, Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Game two (If Necessary)

Saturday, May 27, approximately 10 p.m. EST, Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

How did they get here?

No. 1-seed Maryland Terrapins (39-19, 17-7 Big Ten)

After a 3-2 win against Michigan State, the Terps faced off against Nebraska in front of a raucous Husker crowd.

The game was a pitcher's duel until the 10th inning, when senior third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a walk-off solo home run to secure the 2-1 win.

No. 4-seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-22-1, 15-9 Big Ten)

After only surrendering two runs against Maryland, Nebraska’s pitching continued to be stellar in a 4-0 win over No. 8-seed Michigan State.

Junior catcher Ben Columbus and graduate outfielder Casey Burnham each had a pair of RBIs.

The Huskers will now seek for revenge against the Terps, a team they’ve lost to three times in four tries this season.

Three things to watch.

1. A trip to the final at stake. Maryland has a chance to make it to the Big Ten Tournament final for the first time since its inaugural season in the conference in 2015.

That year, the Terps made it to the Super Regional.

2. Can the bats come back alive?Maryland’s offense has seemed to have lost its footing this tournament.

Its used stellar pitching to win the first two games, but if the Terps’ offense can get back to its usual ways, they’ll be that much more dangerous.

3. Pitching depth. Junior right-hander Jason Savacool is likely to start on Saturday, but the better question is if the bullpen can sustain its hot streak, and who will get the nod if Nebraska forces a second game.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy is dealing with an injury, and some of Maryland’s best arms have been over utilized in the past two games. It will be something to watch as the Terps vie for a tournament title.

The road ahead

If the Terps win Saturday afternoon, they’ll advance to the championship. If they lose, the teams will play once again in the evening.

Nebraska needs to win both games in order to advance.

In the other half of the bracket, No. 3-seed Iowa needs to win one of two games against No. 6-seed Michigan, after the Wolverines upset No. 2-seed Indiana on Friday.