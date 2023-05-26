MM 5.26: Maryland men’s soccer releases 2023 schedule

Maryland men’s soccer released its 2023 schedule Wednesday, with nine opponents that made last year’s NCAA Tournament on the slate.

“Once again we have put together a challenging and exciting schedule for our players and fans,” head coach Sasho Cirovski said in a release.

The season is set to kick off on Aug. 24 against Missouri State, and continue against UNC Greensboro on Aug. 27.

The Terps will then take on a pair of former ACC rivals. They’ll face off against Wake Forest on Sep. 1 before traveling to take on Virginia three days later.

Five of the Terps’s first six games are at home

Maryland will finish off its initial nonconference slate against Georgetown on Sep. 8. It’ll play Bowling Green, Villanova and Navy later in the season.

As for conference play, the Terps will face Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Rutgers, Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State. The entire schedule can be found here.

After being knocked out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, Cirovski hopes that the upcoming schedule can help propel the Terps to their fifth national championship.

“Our goal each season is to be the last team smiling, and to do that you have to play the best competition throughout the year,” Cirovski added. “I can’t wait to see our players once again perform at Ludwig on big nights in front of our fantastic fans, including The Crew. See you in August.”

In other news

No. 1-seed Maryland baseball took down No. 4-seed Nebraska, 2-1, to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal for the first time since 2017. Ben Wolf had the coverage of Thursday’s marathon game.

Maryland baseball senior third baseman Nick Lorusso hit the walk-off home run to end the game.

Bot 10 | TERPS WIN!!!!!



NICK LORUSSO WALKS IT WITH A BOOM #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/0vtoIY5pwr — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 26, 2023

Maryland football shared a hype video with the 2023 season being only 100 days away.

About to write a new script



100 days till kickoff pic.twitter.com/xdQeUp6Pqd — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 25, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball continues to have a steady presence in the WNBA.

Six Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named USILA All-Americans.

Maryland women’s lacrosse had three players named IWLCA All-Americans. This is the 14th straight season in which at least three Terps have been honored.