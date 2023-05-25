MM 5.25: Maryland volleyball to begin European training tour

Maryland volleyball is set to embark on a 12-day training tour to Europe in which it’ll play four exhibition games, the team announced Tuesday. Leaving May 27., the Terps will travel to Croatia, Italy and Slovenia.

“We are thrilled to take our first-ever foreign tour this summer in Europe,” head coach Adam Hughes said in a release. “A lot of work went into making this trip possible, including the support of our administration and those who helped donate to make this trip come to life. The foreign tour will be a fantastic opportunity for our student-athletes to see volleyball across the globe while also taking in such a powerful cultural experience.

Maryland is looking to improve on last year’s 16-16 record, but will be without the program’s all-time leader in blocks, Rainelle Jones, who graduated after a record-setting five years with the Terps.

“I can speak on behalf of our entire program that we’re grateful for all those who helped make this trip possible, and we’ll be taking full advantage of such a wonderful opportunity,” Hughes added.

In other news

Jon Iacovacci previewed No. 1-seed Maryland baseball’s second round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 4-seed Nebraska.

A group of former Maryland men’s basketball players applied for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer and the roster features some very notable names. The team is coached by former Director of Basketball Operations, Nima Omidvar.

Maryland junior track and field athlete Jeff Kline qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships in the shot put.

POSTSEASON = KLINE TIME‼️⏱️



Jeff's monster throw of 18.84m qualifies him for the NCAA Finals in Austin!

: https://t.co/b5C7PN29Bz#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/1ZrdjN9xs9 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 25, 2023

Maryland men’s soccer released its 2023 schedule. Early-season games against former ACC rivals Wake Forest and Virginia highlight the non-conference slate.

Our 2023 schedule is here!



Featuring huge matches at Ludwig Field



➡️ https://t.co/265bY403Vo pic.twitter.com/uFKGNUIOeg — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) May 24, 2023

Former Terp Diamond Miller continues to perform well in her rookie campaign with the Minnesota Lynx.