MM 5.24: Maryland men’s basketball to take on Villanova in the Gavitt Games, per multiple reports

Maryland men’s basketball will take on Villanova in the 2023 Gavitt Games, per multiple reports. The news was first reported by College Hoops Today’s Jon Rothstein.

The Terps have not participated in the games since 2017, when they defeated Butler, 79-65. Maryland is 3-0 all-time in the annual Big Ten/Big East crossover.

A large storyline of the matchup will certainly surround former Maryland forward Hakim Hart, who recently transferred to Villanova. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in four seasons at Maryland, and was a 2023 All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.

Last season was one of the Wildcats’ worst in recent memory, as they finished 17-17 and lost in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

However, Villanova has faired well against Maryland historically. Its won four of five matchups and took the last meeting in 2011, 74-66.

In other news

Jon Iacovacci covered Maryland baseball’s 3-2 win against Michigan State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The baseball squad took home 11 yearly conference awards, highlighted by junior shortstop Matt Shaw being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Ben Wolf wrote about it.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas is off to a great start this season in the WNBA.

Maryland women’s lacrosse defender Abby Bosco shared her farewell letter to the program.

Shaw turned an incredible catch into a highlight-reel double play against the Spartans.