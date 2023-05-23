Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw named Big Ten Player of the Year as Terps take home 11 awards

No. 23 Maryland baseball saw nine different players, and head coach Rob Vaughn, earn Big Ten yearly honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Vaughn was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second straight season as he led the Terps to the conference regular-season title for the second straight season, and likely a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Highlighting the group of players was junior shortstop Matt Shaw, who was selected as the Big Ten Player of the year.

Shaw has had a tremendous, record-breaking season for the Terps. He posted an OPS of 1.217 and a team-high 23 homers. He broke the all-time Maryland home run record earlier this year and is currently in a race with senior third baseman Nick Lorusso for the most RBIs in program history. Shaw was additionally named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Joining him on the first team were Lorusso and junior catcher Luke Shliger.

Lorusso has been one of the best hitters in the nation all season long.

He leads all players with 96 RBIs and broke the program’s single-season RBI record earlier this year. Despite playing just two seasons with the Terps, he became one of the greatest hitters in their history.

Shliger, meanwhile, has been an anchor for Maryland, serving as a team captain.

He had a .336 batting average, 1.106 OPS and 51 RBIs. As well, he drew 60 walks.

Senior right-hander Jason Savacool and sophomore designated hitter Ian Petrutz were named to the All-Big Ten second team

In 13 appearances, Savacool posted a 6-5 record with a 4.55 ERA. This followed an All-American campaign last year in which he was named to the conference’s first team.

Petrutz served as the cleanup hitter for most of the season. He brought important power to the four-spot, as he launched 13 homers to go along with 50 RBIs.

Senior righty Nick Dean and sophomore center fielder Elijah Lambros were named to the third team All-Big Ten.

Dean had a tough start to the season, but bounced back in conference play. He led the team with 77 strikeouts.

Lambros was a formidable presence at the plate, managing a 1.011 OPS and 14 home runs. But his outfield play is what distinguished him, as he made countless highlight-reel grabs in the regular season.

Freshman right-hander Kyle McCoy made the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. McCoy unfortunately dealt with a few injuries this season, but showed off his potential to be a mainstay in the rotation with four wins and 39 strikeouts.

Finally, senior first baseman Michael Bouma took home Maryland’s Sportsmanship Award.

Maryland begins its postseason in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State Tuesday evening.