MM 5.23: Jahmir Young named Collegiate Player of the Year by Pigskin Club of Washington

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
Maryland v Indiana Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

By Max Schaeffer

The Pigskin Club of Washington selected Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahmir Young as the 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year during its annual banquet this past Sunday.

The organization was “formed to honor the achievements of high school and college athletes and coaches as well as community members who are impactful.” Young’s great grandfather, John Lorenzo Young, was a founding member of the club in 1938

The event was emceed by Maryland women’s basketball legend Christy Winters-Scott.

Young anchored the Terrapins as their floor general this past season, averaging close to 16 points, five boards and three assists per game.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native is one of three starters set to return to the Terps next season alongside Julian Reese and Donta Scott.

In other news

Ben Wolf previewed Maryland baseball’s first-round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State. The game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Young was one of over 100 student-athletes that graduated Monday.

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Matt Shaw was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the top player in the nation.

Four Maryland track and field athletes are headed to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East First Round in Jacksonville, Florida this Wednesday.

Former Terp Chigoziem Okonkwo hopes to have another successful season with the Tennessee Titans.

