MM 5.22: Maryland softball’s season ends with NISC semifinal loss to Iowa

A historic season for Maryland softball came to a close Saturday following a 4-3 loss to Iowa in the National Invitational Softball Championship semifinal.

The Terps went 38-19 over the course of the 2023 campaign, their best season since 2011. It was also Maryland’s first postseason appearance since 2012.

The Terps got off to a fantastic start, toppling then-No. 22 Oregon and No. 3 Oklahoma State in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. It also went undefeated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Sophomore catcher Amelia Lech led the way with 16 home runs on the season, while junior outfielder Jaeda McFarland managed a .354 batting average. The Terps had eight batters with at least 37 hits.

After losing 7-1 to No. 9-seed Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament, the Terps faced the Hawkeyes in a tense rematch. Maryland trailed 4-0 at the start of the seventh inning, but came roaring back with three runs. It wasn’t enough, though, as the Hawkeyes held on for the victory.

Maryland baseball clinched its second straight Big Ten regular-season title Saturday. The Terps defeated Penn State, 7-4. Ben Wolf had the coverage.

As the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland baseball will face Michigan State Tuesday.

Senior third baseman Nick Lorusso broke the Big Ten single-season RBI record.

Maryland track and field’s Eric Albright and Kayla Woods earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Former Terp Rakim Jarrett hopes to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster.