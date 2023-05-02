Testudo Talk Podcast: NFL draft recap and basketball transfer talk

The Testudo Talk Podcast, presented by Bleav and now offered in video format, is back with another episode.

This time, co-hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes talk about Maryland’s performance at the 2023 NFL Draft (00:00-17:36) and discuss the spring football game (17:37-23:17). Then, they get into Jordan Geronimo’s transfer from Indiana to Maryland (23:18-26:14) and finish with an update on where the Terps stand in Hunter Dickinson’s recruitment (26:15-30:56).

Listen to and watch it all on our latest podcast:

On this episode

Five Maryland football players were picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. What stands out about their selections?

Analyzing the Terps who signed as undrafted free agents

Brief spring football game recap and takeaways

What does Jordan Geronimo transferring to Maryland men’s basketball mean for next season?

A quick summary of Maryland’s recruitment of Hunter Dickinson and where it stands

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Talk Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and Bleav here. Rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.