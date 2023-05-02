MM 5.2: Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw and Kyle McCoy earn Big Ten weekly honors

After an emphatic sweep of Indiana, No. 23 Maryland baseball had two players earn Big Ten weekly awards, it was announced Monday.
Junior shortstop Matt Shaw was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after he totaled 15 hits, five doubles, four home runs and RBIs in five games. He also homered in four consecutive games, tying his personal record.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy was selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He had an impressive performance in Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers, giving up just one run on five hits in seven innings.
The Terps are back in action Wednesday evening at Delaware. They’ll then begin a seven-game homestand with a series against Nebraska this weekend.
Jon Iacovacci discussed Maryland baseball’s recent offensive outburst and what it means for its postseason outlook.
Maryland football congratulated its spring game award winners.
Congrats to our Spring Award Recipients!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 1, 2023
Frank Reich MVP Award: @_BigTime0
Joe Campbell Most Valuable Lineman: @famousstommm
Louis Carter Offensive Back Award: @r_h3mby
Geroy Simon WR Award: @KADEN3TIMESSS, @JeshaunJones06
More: https://t.co/GhesFkxGF9
(Thread) pic.twitter.com/4NOXJXXl83
Maryland baseball hopped back into D1Baseball’s top 25 for the first time since early March.
— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 1, 2023
The Terps roll into the Top-25 after a 5-0 week that included 83 runs and a three-game conference sweep!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/BaxyF21ER9
Both Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse in the top 10 of Inside Lacrosse’s latest poll.
@Inside_Lacrosse Men's DI Media Poll— NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 1, 2023
1. Duke
2. Virginia
3. Notre Dame
4. Johns Hopkins
5. Penn State
6. Cornell
7. Maryland
8. Georgetown
9. Denver
10. Penn
@ILWomen / @IWLCA Division I Poll— NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 1, 2023
1. Northwestern
2. Boston College
3. North Carolina
4. Denver
5. Syracuse
6. James Madison
7. Notre Dame
8. Florida
9. Loyola
10. Maryland
Maryland men’s lacrosse graduate defender Brett Makar’s Premier Lacrosse League stock is rising.
Locked in is an Understatement! pic.twitter.com/Ca5bVOVDqr— Paul Carcaterra (@paulcarcaterra) May 1, 2023
Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn reached 300 career draw controls in Maryland’s 11-7 win over Ohio State Saturday.
One of only four Terps EVER— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 1, 2023
Congrats to Shay Ahearn on 300 career draw controls! pic.twitter.com/mL0CEKuRxe
Maryland softball enjoyed Senior Day this past weekend.
Senior Day Photo Dump pic.twitter.com/f5x25ABIvT— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 1, 2023
