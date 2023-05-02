MM 5.2: Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw and Kyle McCoy earn Big Ten weekly honors

After an emphatic sweep of Indiana, No. 23 Maryland baseball had two players earn Big Ten weekly awards, it was announced Monday.

Junior shortstop Matt Shaw was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after he totaled 15 hits, five doubles, four home runs and RBIs in five games. He also homered in four consecutive games, tying his personal record.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy was selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He had an impressive performance in Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers, giving up just one run on five hits in seven innings.

The Terps are back in action Wednesday evening at Delaware. They’ll then begin a seven-game homestand with a series against Nebraska this weekend.

In other news.

Jon Iacovacci discussed Maryland baseball’s recent offensive outburst and what it means for its postseason outlook.

Maryland football congratulated its spring game award winners.

Maryland baseball hopped back into D1Baseball’s top 25 for the first time since early March.





The Terps roll into the Top-25 after a 5-0 week that included 83 runs and a three-game conference sweep!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/BaxyF21ER9 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 1, 2023

Both Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse in the top 10 of Inside Lacrosse’s latest poll.

@Inside_Lacrosse Men's DI Media Poll



1. Duke

2. Virginia

3. Notre Dame

4. Johns Hopkins

5. Penn State

6. Cornell

7. Maryland

8. Georgetown

9. Denver

10. Penn — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 1, 2023

@ILWomen / @IWLCA Division I Poll



1. Northwestern

2. Boston College

3. North Carolina

4. Denver

5. Syracuse

6. James Madison

7. Notre Dame

8. Florida

9. Loyola

10. Maryland — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 1, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse graduate defender Brett Makar’s Premier Lacrosse League stock is rising.

Locked in is an Understatement! pic.twitter.com/Ca5bVOVDqr — Paul Carcaterra (@paulcarcaterra) May 1, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn reached 300 career draw controls in Maryland’s 11-7 win over Ohio State Saturday.

One of only four Terps EVER



Congrats to Shay Ahearn on 300 career draw controls! pic.twitter.com/mL0CEKuRxe — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 1, 2023

Maryland softball enjoyed Senior Day this past weekend.