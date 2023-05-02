 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 5.2: Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw and Kyle McCoy earn Big Ten weekly honors

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jonathan-Iacovacci
Photo by Chris Lyons/Maryland Terrapins

After an emphatic sweep of Indiana, No. 23 Maryland baseball had two players earn Big Ten weekly awards, it was announced Monday.

Junior shortstop Matt Shaw was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after he totaled 15 hits, five doubles, four home runs and RBIs in five games. He also homered in four consecutive games, tying his personal record.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy was selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He had an impressive performance in Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers, giving up just one run on five hits in seven innings.

The Terps are back in action Wednesday evening at Delaware. They’ll then begin a seven-game homestand with a series against Nebraska this weekend.

In other news.

Jon Iacovacci discussed Maryland baseball’s recent offensive outburst and what it means for its postseason outlook.

Maryland football congratulated its spring game award winners.

Maryland baseball hopped back into D1Baseball’s top 25 for the first time since early March.

Both Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse in the top 10 of Inside Lacrosse’s latest poll.

Maryland men’s lacrosse graduate defender Brett Makar’s Premier Lacrosse League stock is rising.

Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn reached 300 career draw controls in Maryland’s 11-7 win over Ohio State Saturday.

Maryland softball enjoyed Senior Day this past weekend.

