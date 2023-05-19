MM 5.19: Ten Maryland lacrosse players earn Inside Lacrosse All-American honors

Ten Maryland lacrosse players were given All-American honors from Inside Lacrosse, it was announced earlier this week. Five players from each of the men’s and women’s teams were selected.

On the men’s side, graduate defenseman Brett Makar was named to the first team for the second time in his career. He finished his collegiate career as a four-time All-American. Junior defenseman Ajax Zappitello was named to the second team. Last season, he was a third-team honoree.

Graduate midfielder John Geppert and senior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman were both named to the second team. Both were All-Americans for the first time last season, and Weirman made the All-Big Ten first team this year.

Sophomore midfielder Dante Trader Jr. was named an honorable mention All-American in his first season with the Terps. He did not play in his freshman year as to fully focus on his time with the football team.

From the women’s squad, senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn was named to the first team. She was recently named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year as well.

Graduate defender Abby Bosco was named to the third team. She spent the last two seasons with the Terps, making the All-Big Ten first team and being named a Tewaaraton Award nominee both seasons.

Junior attacker Eloise Clevenger, senior attacker Libby May and senior goaltender Emily Sterling were given honorable mentions. This was the first nomination for Clevenger and May, while Sterling was named an All-American for the second time in her career.

In other news

Maryland baseball took home a thrilling victory against Penn State, 17-15. Jon Iacovacci covered the win. With a win Friday, the Terps would clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Maryland softball took down CS Northridge in the first round of the National Invitational Softball Championship, 8-0. It was the Terps’ first postseason game in 11 years.

Maryland women’s soccer landed two junior transfers from the ACC: Notre Dame defender Katie Coyle and North Carolina midfielder Lauren Wrigley.





