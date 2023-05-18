MM 5.18: Maryland women’s basketball to participate in Cancun Challenge

Maryland women’s basketball team will play in the Cancun Challenge from Nov. 23-25, 2023, it was announced Wednesday.

The Terps will play Washington State, Green Bay and UMass in consecutive days of their time in Mexico. Their game against Washington State will be on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. ET, and then they will play Green Bay on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and UMass on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. All games will be played at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Maryland went 4–3 on neutral courts last season, highlighted by two victories over Pittsburgh and Towson in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

In other news

Former Terps Brandon Lowe hit a home run for the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night.

Maryland baseball’s Nigel Belgrave joined Perfect Game’s Amateur Hour podcast.

New York Giants writer Matt Citak wrote about former Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks, who the team selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.