MM 5.17: Maryland track and field’s season ends at Big Ten Championships

Maryland’s track and field team concluded its season with a late push in the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships last weekend, held on the campus of Indiana University.

Senior Luke Tobia and junior Kayla Thorpe started fast in their hammer throw and javelin competitions. Tobia threw a personal best 59.53 meters, which placed him second all-time in Maryland history. Thorpe finished sixth after breaking her own school record with a measured javelin throw of 48.38 meters.

On the track side, both the Terps’ men’s 4x100 team and women’s 4x400 team finished in seventh place. Individually, graduate Michaela Bracken finished seventh in the 400-meter hurdles and sophomore Eric Albright finished seventh overall in the 800-meter dash.

In other news

New Mexico State center Mady Traoré announced Tuesday that he will transfer to Maryland men’s basketball.

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes were joined by incoming Maryland men’s basketball freshman Jamie Kaiser Jr. on the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Damon Brooks Jr. wrote about Maryland men’s basketball assistant coaches David Cox and Mike Jones and their local roots.

Maryland women’s soccer commit Lisa McIntyre was named the Southeastern Pennsylvania Soccer Hall of Fame Female Player of the Year.