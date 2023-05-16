New Mexico State center Mady Traoré to transfer to Maryland men’s basketball

Maryland men’s basketball earned a commitment from New Mexico State center Mady Traoré, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Traoré, who stands at 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, was born in France, but moved to Cumberland, Maryland, where he played high school basketball at both Bishop Walsh and National Christian Academy (Washington, D.C.). A three-star recruit in the class of 2022, Traoré was ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the state of Maryland, per the 247Sports Composite,

He originally committed to play for NC State, but instead spent one year at New Mexico State, struggling to see the floor as a freshman. He appeared in just seven games, averaging 1.4 points and 0.4 rebounds.

The Aggies’ season was canceled on Feb. 12 after hazing allegations surfaced that ultimately led to the firing of head coach Greg Heiar.

Traoré joins a Maryland frontcourt built around rising junior Julian Reese, who averaged 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season. At the center position, the Terps also return rising sophomore Caelum Swanton-Rodger and bring in three-star freshman Braden Pierce.

Traoré will fill Maryland’s final available scholarship for next season, which opened up on May 11 with the departure of guard Ian Martinez.