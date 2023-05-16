Testudo Talk Podcast: An interview with incoming Maryland basketball freshman Jamie Kaiser Jr. and some more transfer news

On this week’s episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, co-hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes talk about Ian Martinez entering the transfer portal and next offseason steps for the program (1:30-9:29), as well as recent football transfer developments (9:30-13:42). Then, they are joined by incoming Maryland basketball freshman Jamie Kaiser Jr. (13:46-21:57) to talk about his recruitment, why he chose Maryland and what he will bring to the Terps this upcoming season.

Listen to and watch our latest podcast:

On this episode

Looking at what Ian Martinez entering the transfer portal means for Maryland men’s basketball

Analyzing the news that offensive lineman Michael Purcell will transfer to Maryland football

An interview with incoming Maryland men’s basketball freshman Jamie Kaiser Jr.

