MM 5.16: Offensive lineman Michael Purcell to transfer to Maryland football

Offensive lineman Micahel Purcell will transfer to Maryland football, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Purcell spent the past six seasons at Elon, but only played four full seasons. He redshirted as a freshman, and suffered a season-ending injury as a junior in 2021.

Last year, he enjoyed his most successful season with the Phoenix. He started in all 12 games at center and earned second-team All-CAA honors. Per Pro Football Focus, he ranked seventh among all centers in FCS in pass blocking.

The Centerville, Ohio native transferred to Duke in December, but re-entered the portal in the spring.

After losing three starters this offseason, the Terps hope that Purcell can provide depth and experience on their revamped offensive line.

In other news

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Abby Meyers, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, was waived by the Dallas Wings.

Roster Update: The Dallas Wings have waived Abby Meyers. pic.twitter.com/D3ZzSBDLON — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 15, 2023

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw was on Big Ten Network to discuss his team’s lineup.

"It's a lot of fun, really."



Matt Shaw joins #B1Gtoday to discuss @TerpsBaseball's deep and loaded lineup. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R7lWKvvEhg — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) May 15, 2023

Former Terp Randy Bednar hit two home runs for the Everett AquaSox, a high-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.