MM 5.15: Maryland softball named top seed in NISC Tournament

Maryland softball did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, but instead earned the top overall seed in the 2023 National Invitational Softball Tournament, which will be held in Fort Collins, Colorado. In the first round, the Terps will face CS Northridge on Thursday, May 18 at noon ET.

The tournament field is arranged into two four-team, double-elimination pods — the other two teams in Maryland’s pod are San Jose State and BYU. The winners of the two winner’s and loser’s brackets will advance to a single-elimination championship bracket. The semifinals and championship game will be played on May 20.

Maryland enters the tournament with a record of 36-17, their most wins in a single season in over a decade. The Terps also won 11 conference games, marking their third consecutive season with double-digit Big Ten wins. This will be their first season playing national tournament softball since 2012 and just the fifth time in program history.

Maryland men’s lacrosse was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after being upset by Army, 16-15. Andrew Chodes had the coverage.

Terps women’s lacrosse won its first round NCAA Tournament game against Drexel, but collapsed late against James Madison and lost in the second round. Ryan Alonardo covered both the win and the season-ending defeat.

Maryland baseball won its weekend series against Minnesota. Emmett Siegel had a game story for the Terps’ Friday loss and Sunday win, and Jon Iacovacci recapped their Saturday victory.

Nick Lorusso and Matt Shaw both eclipse the Maryland career RBI mark as the Terps take down the Golden Gophers in game two!!#DirtyTerps — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 14, 2023

Terps roll on Sunday as all nine starters record an RBI to secure the series victory!!#DirtyTerps — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 14, 2023

Maryland track and field competed at the Big Ten Championships this past weekend.

The sophomore with a strong 7th-place finish in the 800m #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/GY4RsZwPXP — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023

Our 4x100 team runs a blistering time of 40.73, good for 7th place in Bloomington!#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/TWxr8KN3h7 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023

Tolulope Akinduro jumps into the record books with her triple jump at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships!#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/Jmk1FeGKcc — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023

Michaela Bracken places 7th in the 400H‼️#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/cOFnxRiAj4 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023