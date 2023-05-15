 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 5.15: Maryland softball named top seed in NISC Tournament

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland softball did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, but instead earned the top overall seed in the 2023 National Invitational Softball Tournament, which will be held in Fort Collins, Colorado. In the first round, the Terps will face CS Northridge on Thursday, May 18 at noon ET.

The tournament field is arranged into two four-team, double-elimination pods — the other two teams in Maryland’s pod are San Jose State and BYU. The winners of the two winner’s and loser’s brackets will advance to a single-elimination championship bracket. The semifinals and championship game will be played on May 20.

Maryland enters the tournament with a record of 36-17, their most wins in a single season in over a decade. The Terps also won 11 conference games, marking their third consecutive season with double-digit Big Ten wins. This will be their first season playing national tournament softball since 2012 and just the fifth time in program history.

In other news

Maryland men’s lacrosse was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after being upset by Army, 16-15. Andrew Chodes had the coverage.

Terps women’s lacrosse won its first round NCAA Tournament game against Drexel, but collapsed late against James Madison and lost in the second round. Ryan Alonardo covered both the win and the season-ending defeat.

Maryland baseball won its weekend series against Minnesota. Emmett Siegel had a game story for the Terps’ Friday loss and Sunday win, and Jon Iacovacci recapped their Saturday victory.

Maryland track and field competed at the Big Ten Championships this past weekend.

