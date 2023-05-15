MM 5.15: Maryland softball named top seed in NISC Tournament

Maryland softball did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, but instead earned the top overall seed in the 2023 National Invitational Softball Tournament, which will be held in Fort Collins, Colorado. In the first round, the Terps will face CS Northridge on Thursday, May 18 at noon ET.
The tournament field is arranged into two four-team, double-elimination pods — the other two teams in Maryland’s pod are San Jose State and BYU. The winners of the two winner’s and loser’s brackets will advance to a single-elimination championship bracket. The semifinals and championship game will be played on May 20.
Maryland enters the tournament with a record of 36-17, their most wins in a single season in over a decade. The Terps also won 11 conference games, marking their third consecutive season with double-digit Big Ten wins. This will be their first season playing national tournament softball since 2012 and just the fifth time in program history.
In other news
Maryland men’s lacrosse was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after being upset by Army, 16-15. Andrew Chodes had the coverage.
Thank you Terp Nation for your support tonight and all season long ♥️#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/8lGYrEBXzM— Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 14, 2023
Terps women’s lacrosse won its first round NCAA Tournament game against Drexel, but collapsed late against James Madison and lost in the second round. Ryan Alonardo covered both the win and the season-ending defeat.
Maryland baseball won its weekend series against Minnesota. Emmett Siegel had a game story for the Terps’ Friday loss and Sunday win, and Jon Iacovacci recapped their Saturday victory.
Friday Final #DirtyTerps— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 13, 2023
SLAMMIN ON A SATURDAY— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 14, 2023
Nick Lorusso and Matt Shaw both eclipse the Maryland career RBI mark as the Terps take down the Golden Gophers in game two!!#DirtyTerps
SENIOR DAY SERIES CLINCHER— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 14, 2023
Terps roll on Sunday as all nine starters record an RBI to secure the series victory!!#DirtyTerps
Maryland track and field competed at the Big Ten Championships this past weekend.
B1G from Eric in Bloomington!— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023
The sophomore with a strong 7th-place finish in the 800m #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/GY4RsZwPXP
Yes, Terrapins can be FAST⚡️— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023
Our 4x100 team runs a blistering time of 40.73, good for 7th place in Bloomington!#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/TWxr8KN3h7
Saving her Best for Last— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023
Tolulope Akinduro jumps into the record books with her triple jump at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships!#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/Jmk1FeGKcc
How about Another One!— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023
Michaela Bracken places 7th in the 400H‼️#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/cOFnxRiAj4
Finishing the Meet in Style— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 14, 2023
Our 4x400 team finishes in 7th place in Bloomington to wrap up the day!#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/qVIwQ4Xnq8
