MM 5.12: Maryland women’s golf’s season ends in NCAA Regionals

Maryland women’s golf’s season came to a close in the NCAA Regionals in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday.

“I am disappointed in the outcome but proud of the fight they showed,” head coach Kelly Hovland said. “We dug ourselves a hole early in the round, and despite a one-under back nine, we couldn’t get back inside the cut line.”

The Terps finished in seventh place out of 12 teams, but were led behind a fantastic performance from senior Angela Garvin. She posted a three-day score of 214 (-2), good enough for a seventh-place individual performance.

Her showing was the best mark in a regional by a Terp since Virunpat Olankitkunchai also shot 214 in 2019.

“Angela carried us today and had a gutsy performance to keep us in the hunt,” Hovland added. “She played her final round as a Terp with so much Maryland Pride, and I will forever be grateful for what she has done for our program!”

As a team, Maryland shot 888 (+24) in the team’s first regional appearance under Hovland.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball guard Ian Martinez entered the transfer portal on Thursday — the deadline for players to do so. Emmett Siegel had the story.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland women’s lacrosse’s first-round game against Drexel.

Jon Iacovacci wrote about Maryland baseball’s Northeast trio of Luke Shliger, Nick Lorusso and Bobby Zmarzlak.

Five Maryland women’s lacrosse players were named to ILWCA All-Region teams.

FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION



⭐️ Shay Ahearn

⭐️ Eloise Clevenger

⭐️ Abby Bosco pic.twitter.com/QYksIWkR53 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 11, 2023

SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION



⭐️ Emily Sterling

⭐️ Libby May pic.twitter.com/ADfA4oWCR4 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 11, 2023

Maryland track and field begins competition at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships on Friday.

Maryland baseball had three players ranked in the top three nationally at their positions by D1Baseball.

Terps on



Three Terps land in the top-5 on the updated D1Baseball position rankings!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/SnUkbYdeNb — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 11, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball assistant coach Karen Blair paid a visit to Abby Meyers at Dallas Wings training camp.

Maryland softball finished the regular season with the best fielding percentage in the Big Ten.