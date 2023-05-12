MM 5.12: Maryland women’s golf’s season ends in NCAA Regionals

Maryland women’s golf saw its season end in the Athens Regional Wednesday, as it fell just three shots short of qualifying to the next round.
Maryland women’s golf’s season came to a close in the NCAA Regionals in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday.
“I am disappointed in the outcome but proud of the fight they showed,” head coach Kelly Hovland said. “We dug ourselves a hole early in the round, and despite a one-under back nine, we couldn’t get back inside the cut line.”
The Terps finished in seventh place out of 12 teams, but were led behind a fantastic performance from senior Angela Garvin. She posted a three-day score of 214 (-2), good enough for a seventh-place individual performance.
Her showing was the best mark in a regional by a Terp since Virunpat Olankitkunchai also shot 214 in 2019.
“Angela carried us today and had a gutsy performance to keep us in the hunt,” Hovland added. “She played her final round as a Terp with so much Maryland Pride, and I will forever be grateful for what she has done for our program!”
As a team, Maryland shot 888 (+24) in the team’s first regional appearance under Hovland.
In other news
Maryland men’s basketball guard Ian Martinez entered the transfer portal on Thursday — the deadline for players to do so. Emmett Siegel had the story.
Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland women’s lacrosse’s first-round game against Drexel.
Jon Iacovacci wrote about Maryland baseball’s Northeast trio of Luke Shliger, Nick Lorusso and Bobby Zmarzlak.
Five Maryland women’s lacrosse players were named to ILWCA All-Region teams.
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 11, 2023
⭐️ Shay Ahearn
⭐️ Eloise Clevenger
⭐️ Abby Bosco pic.twitter.com/QYksIWkR53
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 11, 2023
⭐️ Emily Sterling
⭐️ Libby May pic.twitter.com/ADfA4oWCR4
Maryland track and field begins competition at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships on Friday.
Ready to B1G‼️— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 11, 2023
May 12-14
Bloomington, IN
https://t.co/Lp8UMwLlxm
https://t.co/6YMTKTYAOh & https://t.co/A25xTLIFG2
https://t.co/v4zzgbSuSV#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/pz8vkKbWcm
Maryland baseball had three players ranked in the top three nationally at their positions by D1Baseball.
Terps on— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 11, 2023
Three Terps land in the top-5 on the updated D1Baseball position rankings!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/SnUkbYdeNb
Maryland women’s basketball assistant coach Karen Blair paid a visit to Abby Meyers at Dallas Wings training camp.
Associate head coach @CoachKarenBlair visiting Abby Meyers at @DallasWings training camp! #FTT x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/buS84vLNA1— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 11, 2023
Maryland softball finished the regular season with the best fielding percentage in the Big Ten.
— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 11, 2023
The Terps closed out the regular season with a conference-leading .978 fielding percentage pic.twitter.com/HnW1kiM662
Loading comments...