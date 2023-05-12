Maryland defensive lineman Henry Chibueze invited to Washington Commanders rookie minicamp

Maryland defensive lineman Henry Chibueze was invited to Washington Commanders rookie minicamp.

Chibueze transferred to Maryland from Liberty and saw his first action as a Terp in 2022. He played in 12 of the team’s 13 games, making two starts. During his sole season in College Park, Chibueze had a total of 24 tackles and two sacks — both of which came in the season opener against Buffalo. His most productive showing was a five-tackle performance against Ohio State.

In his third and final season with the Flames in 2021, Chibueze made 18 tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble. He redshirted for the 2018 season before playing three games in 2019 and appearing in all 11 games in 2020.

Chibueze graduated from Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, and was rated as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. His hometown is under an hour drive away from Ashburn, Virginia, where the Commanders practice and hold their rookie minicamp.