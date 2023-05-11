MM 5.11: Two Maryland women’s lacrosse players selected in Athletes Unlimited draft

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s lacrosse had two players taken in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse College Draft on Tuesday. Fifth-year defenders Abby Bosco and Marge Donovan were selected.

Both players have been standouts in their college careers. In 2022, they were both named defender of the year in their respective conferences — Bosco in the Big Ten and Donovan in the Ivy League with Princeton. They have led Maryland’s defense this season, which has been one of the best in the country.

Bosco and Donovan are two of 13 college graduates invited to join Athletes Unlimited third lacrosse season.

The Terps play Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

In other news

Maryland women’s golf wrapped up play at its NCAA regional in Athens, Georgia. The team finished seventh, led by Angela Garvin, who shot two under par.

WHAT A PERFORMANCE FROM @ANGELAGARVIN58!



7️⃣1️⃣ - 7️⃣2️⃣ - 7️⃣1️⃣ -- 2️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ (-2)



- Best individual showing at an NCAA Regional since 2019! ⛳️#GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/N12P9aIgoH — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) May 11, 2023

Maryland softball dropped its first-round game in the Big Ten Tournament game to Iowa.

Final from Champaign.



Maryland's postseason fate will be determined on Sunday.



| https://t.co/MM0WuqxPJu pic.twitter.com/GCOJ4S5uW6 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 10, 2023

Maryland wrestling signed head coach Alex Clemson to a five-year extension.

Turtle Power is here to stay!!



Head coach Alex Clemsen has agreed to a five-year contract extension through June 30, 2028!!



➡️ https://t.co/HcN8Rpy9XV#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/J9jGXkIRtf — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) May 10, 2023

D1Baseball ranked Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw as the No. 1 shortstop in the nation.

Maryland tennis senior Selma Cadar will return for another season.