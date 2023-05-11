MM 5.11: Two Maryland women’s lacrosse players selected in Athletes Unlimited draft

By Max Schaeffer
Maryland women’s lacrosse had two players taken in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse College Draft on Tuesday. Fifth-year defenders Abby Bosco and Marge Donovan were selected.
Both players have been standouts in their college careers. In 2022, they were both named defender of the year in their respective conferences — Bosco in the Big Ten and Donovan in the Ivy League with Princeton. They have led Maryland’s defense this season, which has been one of the best in the country.
Bosco and Donovan are two of 13 college graduates invited to join Athletes Unlimited third lacrosse season.
The Terps play Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
In other news
Maryland women’s golf wrapped up play at its NCAA regional in Athens, Georgia. The team finished seventh, led by Angela Garvin, who shot two under par.
WHAT A PERFORMANCE FROM @ANGELAGARVIN58!— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) May 11, 2023
7️⃣1️⃣ - 7️⃣2️⃣ - 7️⃣1️⃣ -- 2️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ (-2)
- Best individual showing at an NCAA Regional since 2019! ⛳️#GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/N12P9aIgoH
The final from NCAA Regionals in Athens... ⛳️— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) May 10, 2023
Recap: https://t.co/YpVf7Hxgih
Final Leaderboard: https://t.co/3KpVMZdlSr#GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/Tr8Uk3qDLR
Maryland softball dropped its first-round game in the Big Ten Tournament game to Iowa.
Final from Champaign.— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 10, 2023
Maryland's postseason fate will be determined on Sunday.
| https://t.co/MM0WuqxPJu pic.twitter.com/GCOJ4S5uW6
Maryland wrestling signed head coach Alex Clemson to a five-year extension.
Turtle Power is here to stay!!— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) May 10, 2023
Head coach Alex Clemsen has agreed to a five-year contract extension through June 30, 2028!!
➡️ https://t.co/HcN8Rpy9XV#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/J9jGXkIRtf
D1Baseball ranked Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw as the No. 1 shortstop in the nation.
#DirtyTerps https://t.co/nFWLLGrXqq— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 10, 2023
Maryland tennis senior Selma Cadar will return for another season.
Unfinished business...— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) May 10, 2023
Cadar will return for another year with the Terps and we are here for it! pic.twitter.com/l0h89GQLJ0
Loading comments...