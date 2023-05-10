MM 5.10: Two Maryland men’s lacrosse players selected in PLL draft

Two Maryland men’s lacrosse players were selected in the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft Tuesday night. Graduate defender Brett Makar was taken No. 3 overall, while senior midfielder Kyle Long was selected No. 27 overall. Both were drafted by Atlas Lacrosse Club.

Makar, the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has recorded 47 ground balls and forced 19 turnovers this season. He registered a season-high six ground balls in a Feb. 25 victory over Princeton.

He was an All-American in three of the past four seasons with the Terps and became the first defenseman to wear the storied No. 1 jersey for the program.

Long scored 10 goals and 20 assists in 15 games for Maryland this season. The two-time all-conference honoree was an All-American honorable mention in 2022.

Makar and Long were both key contributors on Maryland’s national championship squad last season.

The Terps welcome Army to SECU Stadium this Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In other news

Maryland baseball dropped its midweek finale to Northeastern, 9-2. Jon Iacovacci covered the loss.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Abby Bosco and Marge Donovan were both selected in Tuesday’s Athletes Unlimited lacrosse draft.

Makar’s teammates showed their support after he was selected.

Brett Makar feeling the love from his @TerpsMLax teammates after being selected third overall by @PLLAtlas



(via ESPNU) pic.twitter.com/WFZVy6JtSx — TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) May 9, 2023

Maryland track and field signed Victoria Teasley, Brooke Adams and Armani Coleman.

Super excited to welcome three new Terps to our family!#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/HS10OXZoKK — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) May 9, 2023

Maryland tennis announced the signing of graduate transfer Maria Budin.





Maria Budin joins the Terps after 4 seasons at Rice. We are so excited to have you join our family!#TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/EoSeEs5roj — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) May 9, 2023

Maryland women’s golf remains in fourth place after the opening two rounds of its NCAA regional.