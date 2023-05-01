MM 5.1: Maryland softball splits shortened series against Wisconsin

Maryland softball (32-16, 8-11 Big Ten) split its two-game series against Wisconsin this past weekend.

The Badgers took the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, 1-0, but the Terps won the second game, 3-2. The rubber match was scheduled for Sunday, but was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The loss came in familiar fashion for the Terps, who failed to register more than three runs for the sixth time in the last seven games. Their past four losses have each been decided by one run.

Senior-right hander pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck threw six innings of scoreless ball, but faltered late. Wisconsin senior infielder Katie Keller hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Graduate right-hander Maddie Schwartz stymied the Terps all game long, pitching a complete-game shutout.

Maryland got its revenge a few hours later, though. It was senior day in College Park, and it was only fitting that its offense came from those honored pregame. Seniors Mackense Greico, Campbell Kline and Taylor Liguori drove in all three runs for the Terps.

All three RBIs were from our Seniors in yesterday’s B1G win



Our girls leaving their marks in their final B1G game in College Park pic.twitter.com/APAuZYSuB5 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 30, 2023

On the mound, senior right-hander Courtney Wyche was excellent for Maryland. She allowed just four hits in a complete-game performance.

The win was Maryland’s 32nd of the season, the most wins in a single season for the program since it won 34 in 2012.

In other news

Maryland football hosted its annual Red-White Spring Game. Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes shared their takeaways from the scrimmage.

Maryland men’s basketball earned a commitment from Indiana transfer forward Jordan Geronimo. Siegel wrote about the Terps’ newest commit.

Five Maryland players were taken in the NFL Draft. Siegel and Chodes wrote about the selected players: Deonte Banks, Jakorian Bennett, Chad Ryland, Jaylen Duncan and Spencer Anderson.

Several other Terps signed with NFL teams shortly after the draft. You can track all the movement of Maryland’s undrafted free agents here.

Both of Maryland’s lacrosse teams advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with decisive wins at SECU Stadium on Saturday. Colin McNamara covered the men’s team’s 14-11 win over Rutgers and Ryan Alonardo recapped the women’s team’s 11-7 victory against Ohio State.

Maryland baseball emphatically swept Indiana, leaping into first place in the Big Ten. Jack Parry had the story for the first game, Jon Iacovacci wrote about game two and Ben Wolf covered Sunday’s win.

Fans had the opportunity to meet players and staff of the Maryland basketball teams on Maryland Day.

Appreciate the fans coming out and showing love at Maryland Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/13iOV5HqPn — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 29, 2023

Thanks to everyone who came out to see us at #MarylandDay! We love you, #TerpNation! pic.twitter.com/OoTlQJIaPz — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 29, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball 2023 draft picks Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers began training camps with their respective teams.

Abby doing Abby things https://t.co/aIl2Y1OlWa — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 30, 2023

Maryland baseball moved up 18 spots in the RPI after its sweep of Indiana.

What a statement weekend for @TerpsBaseball against Indiana on the road. #Terps outscored the Hoosiers 43-12 in three games. Maryland's RPI also improved to 43 (+18 spots). https://t.co/Rb3NhYaQBg — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 30, 2023

Maryland football’s five draft picks were the program’s most since 2009.

Building something in College Park



Our most players drafted since 2009 pic.twitter.com/FhEszv5AZY — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 30, 2023

Maryland men’s golf finished last in the Big Ten Championship.

Maryland track and field’s women’s 4x800 team broke two program records at the Penn Relays over the weekend.

What a weekend in Philadelphia, with two school records falling!



: https://t.co/TalYVFZp6j#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/lLj6o9xBjv — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) April 30, 2023

Maryland tennis saw its season come to an end in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Friday when it fell to No. 1 Michigan.