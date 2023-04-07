MM 4.7: Maryland men’s golf to return to action after two-week hiatus

Following a two-week break, Maryland men’s golf is set to return to action to take part in the Stitch Intercollegiate, hosted by NC State.

Maryland last participated in the Stitch Intercollegiate in 2019, in which it finished 13th overall out of 14 teams.

This year, Maryland will be led by sophomore Florian Huerlimann, freshman Ronnie Kim, freshman Constantin Mons, senior Will Celiberti and senior Dillon Brown.

The Terps have struggled so far this season, placing in the bottom three in four of their seven matches. Despite that, head coach John Phillips is encouraged ahead of Maryland’s eighth match of the season.

“We are looking forward to the Stitch Intercollegiate,” he said in a release. “The Terps have historically faired well at Lonnie Poole, and the field this week is comprised of some of the best programs in the nation. It will be a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against some great teams from across the country.”

The Terps are one of 16 teams competing in the invitational, which will take place over the course of two days, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Maryland women’s basketball landed its first transfer of the offseason in NC State senior guard Jakia Brown-Turner. The Oxon Hill, Maryland native returned to her home state four years after she was heavily recruited by head coach Brenda Frese. Andrew Chodes wrote about the Terps’ newest addition.

Colin McNamara previewed No. 5 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s game against No. 17 Ohio State. The matchup will take place at 8 p.m. Friday.

Jonathan Iacovacci previewed Maryland baseball’s series against Rutgers. The first game is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn recorded a hat trick in Thursday’s 13-12 win against Johns Hopkins.

Former Maryland football cornerback Jakorian Bennett hopped on Good Morning Football to discuss his draft stock. He’s widely projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick in the NFL draft.

Maryland softball (26-10, 3-5 Big Ten) is off to its best start in program history. The Terps will look to rebound against Nebraska after being swept by Rutgers earlier this week. The three-game series against the Cornhuskers begins Friday evening.

Maryland men’s basketball celebrated head coach Kevin Willard’s birthday.

