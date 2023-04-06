MM 4.6: Four Maryland women’s lacrosse players earn weekly awards

Four Maryland women’s lacrosse players took home both national and conference weekly awards, it was announced Tuesday.

The tenth-ranked Terps finished last week 2-0, with wins against No. 17 Princeton and No. 14 Michigan.

Senior goaltender Emily Sterling was named the IWLCA National Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, senior attacker Libby May was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, graduate defender Abby Bosco was chosen as the Inside Lacrosse and Unleashed National Player of the Week, and senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn took home the award for Big Ten Midfielder of the Week.

Sterling, May and Ahearn have combined for 16 weekly conference awards in their careers. For Bosco, the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year, this was her first career national player of the week honor.

After defeating Johns Hopkins on Wednesday, Maryland has now won eight games in a row, in large part to the performance of the aforementioned upperclassmen.

In other news

Former Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Grant Billmeier left Maryland for the head coaching job at NJIT, Testudo Times confirmed Wednesday. Emmet Siegel and Ben Dickson had the story.

Ryan Alonardo recapped Maryland women’s lacrosse’s thrilling 13-12 win against Johns Hopkins. The Terps moved to 19-0 all-time against the Blue Jays.

Maryland men’s basketball officially announced the hiring of Mike Jones as an assistant coach. Jones spent the last two seasons at Virginia Tech in the same role. He previously served as the head coach at local DeMatha Catholic High School, where he coached current Maryland point guard Jahmir Young.

Welcome home!



We have hired Mike Jones as our new assistant coach!



➡️ https://t.co/jF0aERqWXn pic.twitter.com/YUEjlJqn3F — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 5, 2023

Maryland football practiced in pads for the first time this offseason.

First day in pads in College Park#TBIA pic.twitter.com/rn4wwozFfR — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 5, 2023

Maryland softball (26-10, 3-5 Big Ten) was swept by Rutgers in a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon. The Terps blew a three-run lead in the last inning in the first game and then lost 5-2 in the second outing.

Maryland gymnastics finished the season ranked No. 23, its highest final ranking since 2013.