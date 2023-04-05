MM 4.5: Maryland softball’s Trinity Schlotterbeck earns multiple weekly awards

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland softball is off to its best start in program history through 34 games with a record of 26-8, and this week, for the first time ever, a Terp was named the Extra Inning National Player of the Week. Senior Trinity Schlotterbeck was the one to earn the honor.

Schlotterbeck was also named Big Ten Player of the Week.

Schlotterbeck was recognized after going on an absolute offensive tear. Opposing pitchers could find no answer for her, as she drove in runs and hit the ball to all different parts of the park. She had six hits to amass a batting average and on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of 1.167.

Her week was headlined by a career performance against Maryland-Eastern Shore, in which she hit two home runs and drove in six runs.

The Terps play Rutgers next, with a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

In other news

Maryland baseball lost a lopsided game to William & Mary Tuesday night. Read Jon Iacovacci’s recap of the Terps’ 13-3 defeat.

Maryland lacrosse attackman Braden Erksa was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

For the second time this season, Braden Erksa is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week!



➡️ https://t.co/d5gMK1Yf5w#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/VKeIhpPt5X — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 4, 2023

It’s been 17 years since Brenda Frese led Maryland women’s basketball to a national championship.

“When you have kids that believe and they believe in each other, you can accomplish anything as a team.” @BrendaFrese x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/ofUcfRq9sk — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 5, 2023

The WNBA released its draft profile of Terps star Diamond Miller.

WNBA DRAFT PROFILE ⬇️



Diamond Miller was one of the top players in the country and brought a lot of value to @TerpsWBB



At 6'3, Miller is impressive off the bounce, can defend and got recognition from the likes of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry for her tough play #WNBADraft23 pic.twitter.com/g73H2yhqFC — WNBA (@WNBA) April 4, 2023

Maryland football announced increased season ticket sales for next season.

Maryland volleyball will be back in action on Saturday for a spring game against West Virginia.