MM 4.4: Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw earns multiple player of the week awards

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Matt Shaw put on an offensive showcase this past weekend, earning Perfect Game USA and the Big Ten’s respective player of the week awards.

Shaw went 7-for-12 on the weekend — good for a .583 batting average — with nine RBIs and two home runs. One of Shaw’s long balls was a huge grand slam in the sixth inning of Friday’s game that gave Maryland its first lead of the game. Shaw’s slam traveled a whopping 507 feet, leaving his bat at 110 miles per hour.

Shaw’s play helped propel Maryland to a series win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Terps will need him to keep producing at a high clip to go far this season and return to the national rankings.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball is hiring Virginia Tech assistant coach Mike Jones.

Sources: Maryland is hiring Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones. He’s the longtime DeMatha High School coach and USA Basketball staff linchpin who brings deep ties to the DMV area. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 3, 2023

Maryland softball’s Courtney Wyche and Trinity Schlotterbeck were named Big Ten Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Maryland baseball made D1Baseball’s week seven Dean’s List for its strong play this weekend.

' : Week 7 @HokiesBaseball, @LSUbaseball, @UHCougarBB and @TerpsBaseball headline our list of teams that aced Week Seven in college baseball. Find out who else caught our attention. https://t.co/ggoImuPh5n — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 3, 2023

Former Maryland men’s basketball player Duane Simpkins was named the head coach at American University.





Congrats to alum Duane Simpkins on being named the head coach at American! pic.twitter.com/cU6YC8lgCo — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 3, 2023

Former Maryland baseball player Kevin Smith went off in the minor leagues, launching three long balls and driving home seven RBIs.