Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau invited to New York Giants rookie camp

Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau was invited to the New York Giants’ rookie camp, his agency announced Sunday.

Congrats to our client Ami Finau for accepting a rookie minicamp invite from the @Giants ! #BigBlue pic.twitter.com/USk4TVLiQu — R3V Sports (@R3V_th3agency) April 30, 2023

Finau’s Maryland teammate Deonte Banks was drafted No. 24 overall by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Finau played three seasons with the Terps after a prior career at Independence Community College, where he earned second-team All-Jayhawk Conference honors and racked up 35 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

At Maryland, Finau played in all 31 games his team played in the three years he was with the program and started in all but three. In that span, he tallied 87 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and forced two fumblers. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021 and 2022.

Having gone undrafted, Finau will have an uphill battle to make an NFL roster, but there is plenty of recent precedent for a Maryland rusher to make a roster. Byron Cowart, Quinton Jefferson, and Sam Okuayinonu are all currently with NFL teams, and Yannick Ngakoue is a highly-accomplished defensive end who is currently a free agent.

Okuayinonu had three tackles and half a sack this past season for the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in 2022.