 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 4.3: Maryland softball sweeps Michigan State with three straight shutout wins

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
/ new
Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Miles/Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

Maryland softball improved to 26-8 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play this past weekend with a clean sweep of Michigan State.

With all three games at Maryland Softball Stadium, the Terps played a doubleheader on Friday and the final game Sunday. Maryland won 3-0 in game one, 11-0 in game two and 8-0 in game three; the second game took just five innings while the third game only took six.

The weekend marked Maryland softball’s first-ever Big Ten series sweep with three shutouts. It was Maryland’s first conference series sweep since the beginning of last April against Iowa.

Senior pitcher Courtney Wyche tossed a gem Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out 12 batters in six innings. Wyche also pitched Friday’s first game, giving up three hits and walking just one batter in seven innings. Senior Trinity Schlotterbeck got the start for Friday’s second game, tossing five innings of two-hit ball.

The Terps’ weekend continued their program-best start. Maryland will take the field again Wednesday with a doubleheader at Rutgers.

In other news

Maryland baseball took two of three from No. 25 Iowa on the road in its first Big Ten series of the year. Ben Wolf covered Friday’s win and Saturday’s win while Jonathan Iacovacci recapped Sunday’s loss.

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse suffered a setback Saturday, falling to unranked Michigan by five at home. Colin McNamara had the game story.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 13-7 home win over No. 15 Michigan on Sunday.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Angel Reese led LSU to its first-ever national championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

The Maryland women’s lacrosse family came together at SECU Stadium Sunday.

Twenty-one years ago, Maryland men’s basketball secured its only national title in program history.

Maryland football is teasing a “Terpsville” social media series.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...