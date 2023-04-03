MM 4.3: Maryland softball sweeps Michigan State with three straight shutout wins

Maryland softball improved to 26-8 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play this past weekend with a clean sweep of Michigan State.

With all three games at Maryland Softball Stadium, the Terps played a doubleheader on Friday and the final game Sunday. Maryland won 3-0 in game one, 11-0 in game two and 8-0 in game three; the second game took just five innings while the third game only took six.

The weekend marked Maryland softball’s first-ever Big Ten series sweep with three shutouts. It was Maryland’s first conference series sweep since the beginning of last April against Iowa.

Senior pitcher Courtney Wyche tossed a gem Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out 12 batters in six innings. Wyche also pitched Friday’s first game, giving up three hits and walking just one batter in seven innings. Senior Trinity Schlotterbeck got the start for Friday’s second game, tossing five innings of two-hit ball.

The Terps’ weekend continued their program-best start. Maryland will take the field again Wednesday with a doubleheader at Rutgers.

In other news

Maryland baseball took two of three from No. 25 Iowa on the road in its first Big Ten series of the year. Ben Wolf covered Friday’s win and Saturday’s win while Jonathan Iacovacci recapped Sunday’s loss.

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse suffered a setback Saturday, falling to unranked Michigan by five at home. Colin McNamara had the game story.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 13-7 home win over No. 15 Michigan on Sunday.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Angel Reese led LSU to its first-ever national championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Crown Her @Reese10Angel is your Most Outstanding Player pic.twitter.com/YvjANQ9s0y — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023

The Maryland women’s lacrosse family came together at SECU Stadium Sunday.

A family that spans 50 years and a lot of trophies ❤️



ONCE A TERP, ALWAYS A TERP!! pic.twitter.com/KesROsQxYL — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 2, 2023

Twenty-one years ago, Maryland men’s basketball secured its only national title in program history.

21 years ago today, Gary Williams delivered a National Championship to his alma mater



A legend pic.twitter.com/dc6LO4S14O — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 1, 2023

April 1, 2002



Maryland Terrapins = National Champions pic.twitter.com/rKn4BlUzLB — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 1, 2023

Steve & Juan & Mouton & Wilcox & Lonny



The best 5 in our history, introduced for the last time 21 years ago today pic.twitter.com/hkLYacPoVc — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 1, 2023

Maryland football is teasing a “Terpsville” social media series.