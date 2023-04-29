Tracking Maryland’s undrafted free agents after the 2023 NFL Draft

Five Maryland football players were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive back Deonte Banks headlined the class by being selected No. 24 overall by the New York Giants, and position-mate Jakorian Bennett became the next Terp off the board when the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the fourth round. In addition, kicker Chad Ryland was taken in the fourth round by the New England Patriots and offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan was selected in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans, before fellow offensive lineman Spencer Anderson punctuated the five-man class when he was taken in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

14 Terps participated in the school’s pro day on March 29, meaning that nine of those players still have the opportunity to sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Here is a list of the former Maryland football players looking to put pen to paper with an NFL organization post-draft.

This story will be updated as the players below sign with NFL teams. Articles on signings can be accessed by clicking the player’s name, position, team or signing date.