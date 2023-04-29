Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. signs with Baltimore Ravens as undrafted free agent

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, it was reported Saturday. Inside the Black and Gold’s Ahmed Ghafir was the first to break the news.

Demus Jr., a native of Washington, D.C. that came out of high school as a three-star recruit in 2018, thrice earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions and ranks top 10 all-time at Maryland in career yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions. He played five seasons with the Terps, opting to return for the 2022 season after a knee injury forced him to miss the final seven games of the 2021 campaign.

When Demus Jr. went down in the team’s fifth game of the 2021 season, he led the Big Ten in receiving yards and was on pace for over 1,000 for the season.

Although Demus Jr. was able to play in all 12 of Maryland’s regular-season games before opting out of the team’s bowl game this past season — a feat head coach Mike Locksley proclaimed to be a “miracle” — he dealt with complications from his initial injury and admitted he wasn’t back to full strength until later in the year. Still, he racked up 233 yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions in his final season in College Park.