Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo to transfer to Maryland men’s basketball

Maryland men’s basketball landed a transfer commitment from Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo on Saturday.

Dear Hoosier Nation,



First off, I want to say thank you for all the love and support you guys had shown me during my three years as a Hoosier. However, after much thought and consideration, I have decided to play for the University of Maryland next season! @TerrapinHoops pic.twitter.com/aN3wBPk8RA — Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) April 29, 2023

Geronimo, listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, initially entered the transfer portal on March 29. The 2023-24 season will be his fourth in college, but he has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Terps and Hoosiers will play twice next regular season — once at each team’s home arena.

As a junior last season, Geronimo appeared in 27 games and made six starts when teammate Race Thompson was out with a knee injury, averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He missed the Hoosiers’ Jan. 31 game at Maryland with a leg injury and played only three minutes when the teams met again in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Over the course of his Indiana career, Geronimo averaged 11.3 minutes, 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 points per game.

In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, he scored a career-high 15 points and had seven rebounds in the Hoosiers’ win over Wyoming in the First Four.

Coming out of high school in the class of 2020, Geronimo was a four-star recruit, ranked in or around the top 100 prospects nationally. Playing his high school basketball in Concord, New Hampshire at St. Paul’s School, he was named the state Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020.

Geronimo is the second player to announce that they will transfer to Maryland this offseason, joining Loyola Marymount guard Chance Stephens. Both guard Jahmir Young and forward Donta Scott also announced that they will return next season for fifth years in college. In terms of outgoing transfers, the Terps have lost Hakim Hart to Villanova, Ike Cornish to Ohio and Arnaud Revaz to Weber State to this point.

Maryland has dealt with plenty of turnover on its coaching staff this offseason as well. Assistant coaches Tony Skinn and Grant Billmeier and director of player personnel Tevon Saddler all departed for head coaching jobs at George Mason, NJIT and Nicholls State, respectively. As a result, head coach Kevin Willard hired Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones to the same position and promoted director of basketball operations Greg Manning Jr. to an assistant coaching role.

Geronimo’s commitment puts Maryland over the limit of 13 allocated scholarships for next season, but sources have indicated that another transfer departure is likely to free up a scholarship before long.