Jaelyn Duncan selected by Tennessee Titans in sixth round of 2023 NFL Draft

Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan was selected with the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Duncan became the highest Maryland offensive lineman selection since Bruce Campbell was selected 106th overall in 2010.

The Titans have two other former Maryland players on their current roster, as Duncan joins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu in Nashville.

A native of New Carrollton, Maryland, Duncan didn’t begin playing football until he was 14 years old and attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He appeared in 41 games in his four years at Maryland, primarily at left tackle. He was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and participated in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 306 pounds, Duncan briefly received first-round NFL grades in the early goings of the 2022 season due to his combination of size and athleticism. At the scouting combine, he ran a 5.1-second 40-yard dash, had a 31.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump. He was widely expected to go as early as the third round, but ended up slipping to the sixth.

He joins Michael Dunn as the only other Maryland offensive lineman currently in the NFL. Two of Duncan’s college position-mates, Spencer Anderson and Johari Branch, also entered this year’s draft.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Titans had the worst-graded offensive line in the NFL last season.