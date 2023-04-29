Rakim Jarrett signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as undrafted free agent

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who announced in December that he would forgo the Terps’ bowl game and turn professional, will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. The move was announced Saturday shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In three years with the Terps, Jarrett totaled over 1,500 receiving yards and had 10 touchdowns in 28 games played. In 2021, Jarrett led the team with 829 receiving yards as a sophomore, his most productive season. He had 471 yards and three touchdowns as a junior in 2022.

“This young man, not a kid anymore man, did more for our program in the last three years in how he elevated it, not just as a player, but being a local guy that made the decision to stay home,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said when Jarrett declared for the draft in December.

A product of St. John’s College High School and native of Palmer Park, Maryland, Jarrett was a five-star prospect in the class of 2020, ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s fourth-best receiver and the 27th-best prospect overall. Jarrett is the fifth-highest ranked high school recruit to ever play for Maryland and the second-highest receiver prospect, behind only Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs.

Jarrett will attempt to join Diggs and D.J. Moore as former Maryland wide receivers on an NFL roster; Moore was recently traded to the Chicago Bears as a part of a package for this year’s No. 1 overall pick, which the Carolina Panthers used to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. After three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Moore had 888 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns this past season. Diggs, on the other hand, finished the 2022 season with the fifth-most receiving yards in the league (1,429) and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (11) en route to his second career All-Pro selection.

Two of Jarrett’s college position-mates, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland, also signed with teams following the 2023 NFL Draft. Demus Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens while Copeland was picked up by the Tennessee Titans.

The Buccaneers have a loaded receiving corps, with superstars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin leading the group.