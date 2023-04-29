Jacob Copeland signs with Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agent

Maryland wide receiver Jacob Copeland announced that he signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Copeland spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Florida, and appeared in every game for the last three.

Despite never managing more than four touchdowns in a season with the Gators, he had a formidable 2021 campaign, totaling over 600 yards on 41 receptions.

He joined a loaded Maryland wide receiver room last year, and was unable to string together as many first-team reps as was expected. He caught 26 balls for just under 400 yards.

At the NFL scouting combine, Copeland ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, the 10th-fastest of any wide receiver in this year’s class.

Fellow former Terps Chigoziem Okonkwo and Sam Okuayinonu are also on the Titans’ roster, and the team drafted Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.