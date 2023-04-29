Maryland offensive lineman Johari Branch signs with Los Angeles Chargers as undrafted free agent

Maryland offensive lineman Johari Branch signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent on Saturday. The news was first reported by Ahmed Ghafir of Inside The Black and Gold.

Despite not being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Branch became one of four Terps to sign with teams shortly after.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman joined the Terps after stints at Eastern Illinois and Independence Community College. He was ranked the No. 2 JUCO offensive guard in the nation by JCGridiron.com during his time at Independence Community College.

Branch had an immediate impact at Maryland in the shortened 2020 campaign, starting all five games at left guard. In his collegiate career, he showed off his versatility, also playing right guard and center.

This past season, he started eight games at center and four at guard.

He’ll now look to cracking a spot on the Chargers’ offensive line, which has the task of protecting one of the NFL’s premier young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert.